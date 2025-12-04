Woman Begs Her Man in Video after DNA Test Confirmed Her 3 Children Aren't His: "Mistakes Happen"
A video has shown a drama that played out between a man and a woman after he found out that her three children do not belong to him.
In her defence, the woman begged him, saying that mistakes do happen.
More details shortly...
I told you I was sorry. Mistakes happen
Watch the video below:
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng