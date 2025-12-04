Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Woman Begs Her Man in Video after DNA Test Confirmed Her 3 Children Aren't His: "Mistakes Happen"
Family and Relationships

Woman Begs Her Man in Video after DNA Test Confirmed Her 3 Children Aren't His: "Mistakes Happen"

by  Victor Duru
1 min read

A video has shown a drama that played out between a man and a woman after he found out that her three children do not belong to him.

In her defence, the woman begged him, saying that mistakes do happen.

More details shortly...

sdfgtyhujiko
A woman begs her husband after DNA test showed he is not the father of her kids. Photo Credit: @hbtelevision
Source: Instagram

I told you I was sorry. Mistakes happen

ertyui
Woman Begs Her Man in Video after DNA Test Confirmed Her 3 Children Aren't His: "Mistakes Happen"
Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Nigerian YouthsDiaspora
Hot:
Bbn sultana People of integrity Bamidele olumilua university Cdfib Nigeria dr congo tv stations