A video has shown a drama that played out between a man and a woman after he found out that her three children do not belong to him.

In her defence, the woman begged him, saying that mistakes do happen.

More details shortly...

A woman begs her husband after DNA test showed he is not the father of her kids. Photo Credit: @hbtelevision

Source: Instagram

I told you I was sorry. Mistakes happen

Woman Begs Her Man in Video after DNA Test Confirmed Her 3 Children Aren't His: "Mistakes Happen"

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng