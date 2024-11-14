A Nigerian man said he was reallocating abroad but his family has not seen him for years after he first left home

The man had said he was moving to Italy and 15 years later, his Nigerian family has heard nothing about him

According to the story, the man had said he was going to fly, but it was later learned he may have travelled through the tortuous land borders

A man who said he was relocating abroad has not been heard from many years after he embarked on the journey.

According to the story, he had said he was going to Italy, but after he left Nigeria, his family have been unable to reach him.

The man said his brother travelled abroad 15 years ago. Photo credit: X/@maxtheairbnbguy.

The story was shared on X by Max, a family member who identified the missing man as Christopher Solomon Chukwuma Okoli.

Max said it was later learned that Christopher did not fly to Italy but may have travelled through dangerous land borders.

He said the family has given up hope of ever finding Christopher since he left Nigeria 15 years ago.

Max said:

"My brother left For over 15-16 years now we never hear from am. We no see am again till today, from one story to another we don't know what to believe anymore. Someone told us he drowned but we asked one of his friends and that one said we should have hope he might still be alive.

"One said he was shot, we don't even know what to believe anymore, because he said he leaving for Italy with a friend named Denis, only for us to never hear from him again. One of his friends told us that he didn't go by air anymore that they changed plans and went by Land which was a dangerous route like the Oloture movie, but something within me know and feel he's no more and I grieve him everyday.

"That's the only picture I have of him left as my mother buried the rest because we were told he drowned His name is Christopher Solomon Chukwuma Okoli, he's my step brother, I miss him so much and he will always remain in my heart forever till the end of time."

Reactions to Max's story

@ChukwunyeluOrji said:

"I have an uncle who left like that, for 13 years no one knows where he was, all we heared were stories so similar to yours. he reached out on the 14th year. I pray your brother reach outt to you guys again one day like my uncle, i pray your story have a very happy ending."

@AimThaMachine_ said:

"So so sorry brother. I no even know watin to type self. I pray God's comfort for you guys."

