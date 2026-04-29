President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has removed Saidu Mohammed as the NMDPRA Chief Executive to strengthen regulatory effectiveness

Rabiu Abdullahi Umar was nominated as the new NMDPRA Chief Executive, pending Senate confirmation

The new NMDPRA boss brings 25 years of experience across the energy and infrastructure sectors to his new role

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the removal of Saidu Mohammed as the Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), "in the public interest."

According to a statement on Wednesday, April 29, by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, obtained by Legit.ng, the president has also approved the nomination of Rabiu Abdullahi Umar as the new Chief Executive of the NMDPRA.

President Bola Tinubu approves the removal of NMDPRA boss Saidu Mohammed and nominates Rabiu Abdullahi Umar as a replacement, pending Senate confirmation. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu nominates Umar as NMDPRA boss

Umar's appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

The statement from the presidency reads:

"This decision, made pursuant to the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, is aimed at strengthening regulatory effectiveness in the midstream and downstream petroleum sector, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda."

Profile of Rabiu Abdullahi Umar

Umar is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience across the energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure sectors, and a proven track record in strategic leadership, operational transformation, and large-scale project delivery. He is a graduate of Accounting from Bayero University and an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

Pending Senate confirmation of the new nominee, the most senior official of the NMDPRA will oversee operations in an acting capacity.

President Tinubu thanked the outgoing Authority Chief Executive for his service and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Rabiu Abdullahi Umar gets an appointment from President Bola Tinubu's government. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

What does NMDPRA do?

NMDPRA is the primary government agency responsible for the technical and commercial regulation of midstream and downstream petroleum operations in Nigeria.

Founded by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 during the administration of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, its core mandate is to ensure compliance, safety, and efficiency in the transportation, storage, processing, and distribution of petroleum products.

Headquartered in Abuja, the agency focuses on improving regulatory efficiency and curbing the influx of low-quality products.

Read more on Tinubu's presidency:

Tinubu warns editors against misinformation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu warned that the rise of social media has turned every citizen into a potential publisher, a development he said poses serious risks to truth, national cohesion, and Nigeria’s democratic values.

Tinubu urged Nigerian editors to champion responsible reporting and resist the growing tide of misinformation that could destabilise the country.

Tinubu warned that the unchecked spread of false information on social media platforms has made it harder to differentiate between facts and propaganda.

Source: Legit.ng