Breaking: Tinubu Sacks NMDPRA Boss After 4 Months in Office, Gives Reason and Takes Fresh Action
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has removed Saidu Mohammed as the NMDPRA Chief Executive to strengthen regulatory effectiveness
- Rabiu Abdullahi Umar was nominated as the new NMDPRA Chief Executive, pending Senate confirmation
- The new NMDPRA boss brings 25 years of experience across the energy and infrastructure sectors to his new role
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the removal of Saidu Mohammed as the Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), "in the public interest."
According to a statement on Wednesday, April 29, by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, obtained by Legit.ng, the president has also approved the nomination of Rabiu Abdullahi Umar as the new Chief Executive of the NMDPRA.
Tinubu nominates Umar as NMDPRA boss
Umar's appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.
The statement from the presidency reads:
"This decision, made pursuant to the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, is aimed at strengthening regulatory effectiveness in the midstream and downstream petroleum sector, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda."
Profile of Rabiu Abdullahi Umar
Umar is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience across the energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure sectors, and a proven track record in strategic leadership, operational transformation, and large-scale project delivery. He is a graduate of Accounting from Bayero University and an alumnus of Harvard Business School.
Pending Senate confirmation of the new nominee, the most senior official of the NMDPRA will oversee operations in an acting capacity.
President Tinubu thanked the outgoing Authority Chief Executive for his service and wished him well in his future endeavours.
What does NMDPRA do?
NMDPRA is the primary government agency responsible for the technical and commercial regulation of midstream and downstream petroleum operations in Nigeria.
Founded by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 during the administration of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, its core mandate is to ensure compliance, safety, and efficiency in the transportation, storage, processing, and distribution of petroleum products.
Headquartered in Abuja, the agency focuses on improving regulatory efficiency and curbing the influx of low-quality products.
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Tinubu warns editors against misinformation
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu warned that the rise of social media has turned every citizen into a potential publisher, a development he said poses serious risks to truth, national cohesion, and Nigeria’s democratic values.
Tinubu urged Nigerian editors to champion responsible reporting and resist the growing tide of misinformation that could destabilise the country.
Tinubu warned that the unchecked spread of false information on social media platforms has made it harder to differentiate between facts and propaganda.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.