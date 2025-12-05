A Nigerian man has shared a post on TikTok speaking about his experience after relocating to the United Kingdom

In a trending post, he was captured working at a warehouse at night, and he disclosed that he does so to make ends meet

Massive reactions trailed his viral post as social media users stormed the comments section to encourage him

A Nigerian man who moved to the United Kingdom has shared a glimpse of his everyday reality abroad.

His experience, captured in a short online clip, showed the contrast between how he was perceived back home and the life he actually lived while working overseas.

Man working at warehouse in UK speaks

Identified as @chibuikematthew1 on TikTok, the man captured himself during a night shift at a warehouse in the UK.

He used the clip to shed light on the type of work he relied on to sustain himself, disclosing that his situation abroad differed greatly from the assumptions many people in Nigeria made about him.

In his clip, he pointed out that each time he returned to Nigeria, people tended to regard him with admiration simply because he had travelled out of the country.

He explained that in their eyes he appeared so successful, largely due to the general belief that anyone who lived abroad enjoyed an elevated lifestyle.

However, he disclosed that his daily routine in the UK involved night-time labour, which he took on in order to meet his basic needs and maintain stability.

The short clip showed him moving through his workplace at night, showing the kind of duties that filled his shifts.

He shared that his work schedule revolved around late hours, and that he used those earnings to manage his responsibilities.

"In Nigeria I am a big boy but in UK, I am a night shift worker," he captioned the post.

Reactions as UK-based man posts video at workplace

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Sukhs said:

"I came from Malawi with nothing, I remember these days bro, working 5 jobs, Monday to Sunday just to survive. But today, I am rewarded for my hardworking. So, enjoy the journey and know, God has a plan for all of us."

@Damprofbi said:

"Bros you come work for apapa here make I Dey do night shift for that side abeg. I use God to beg you if there’s any way I can get this kind of job I will be very grateful sir."

@BABYGIRL said:

"The afrcans work harden then the white British people. I have so much respect for them, GOD bless you and your family."

@Marie Martins said:

"All these videos dey teach me how to lower myself even if I think I have it all, because the money I have now maybe the money someone has in their spending account."

@Kingcash001 reacted:

"You can be big boy in Nigeria and still be bankrupt in Nigeria. It better to be shift worker and have something in your account."

@LadyDivertida1 reacted:

"I have done delivery with my husband many years ago. We enjoyed it our children were schools. I’m not supposed to do it but was supporting my husband then. He refused to progress he riped me off. Left him now."

@Prince said:

"Warehouse is not easy. I converted my salary to naira whenever I want to motivate myself to keep me going."

@Eliteforever said:

"It’s better than nothing. Some no even get day job. Give thanks to God in any situation you find yourself."

@Officially_Kingsley said:

"Warehouse and Logistics job aren't easy at all, I was once in these shoe for years. But in all I thank God for the journey. Keep it up brother, don't give up. You see that money, chase am e go come."

@Madam ICY said:

"May God bless you with a white collar job. It’s possible if God can do it for me he can do it for you."

@Mzed reacted:

"It’s just time mate, we were once doing this Job. Its a difficult job but wouldn’t get easy later if you don’t start like this. Keep up your grind brother."

@I am blessed added:

"Iam a girl but I like this kind of hard jobs. This care thing just getting me tired for nothing."

