The story of a Nigerian man in the UK who got arrested by his wife after finding out that another man fathered their child, trended recently

Now, the brother of the man has come out to share the truth about what really happened between the couple in the UK

Some blamed the UK-based man after watching his brother’s video, as they shared their thoughts on the situation

The Internet was agog after a story about a Nigerian man in the UK who got arrested by his wife after finding out their child was not biologically his.

As the news trended, Brian Dennis, the brother of the UK-based man, came online to give a true account of the case.

A man shares how his brother in the UK faced false accusations after a DNA revelation. Photo: X/@XBrianDennis, Getty Images/dragana911

In an X video by @XBrianDennis, the man’s brother shared what happened between the couple before the DNA test, which proved that the child did not belong to the UK-based man.

He mentioned that his brother found out that two days after his wedding, his wife was still in contact with his ex, and they still exchanged unexpected videos and pictures.

The man said his brother decided to forgive his wife and still take her abroad, unbeknownst that she was already pregnant with someone else's child.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail family’s account over UK DNA saga

@novieverest said:

"Someone started cheating on you 2 days after the wedding and you carried her to the UK. Omo!!! The decision making was crazy."

@Royal_Citizens said:

"I stopped 3 mins into the vid before concluding your brother was responsible for whatever she did to him, and I’m not even trying to victim-blame. I also want to believe you weren’t in the know with all the cheating issues, coz it’s crazy man. I hope he finds peace after all this."

@Benn_X1 said:

"Wait. He forgave her after he caught her sending nuudes to another man and even refunded the money another man spent to help his own wife relocate to the UK; took her to the UK; forgave her when she resumed texting the same man in the UK; forgave her after he confirmed she cheated on him and there’s evidence of a child that does not belong to him. Ah!"

@Omolomo_o said:

"Just finished watching again, this is insane and sad. God won’t make us marry our enemy. Unfortunately, God made him see the red flag two days after wedding. I pray and hope he wins this."

