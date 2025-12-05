A man who made bold claims about Ned Nwoko has shared videos of him pleading for forgiveness

In one of the clips, the man, who was spotted shirtless while on his knees, stated that he was only making content

The videos come after the Nigerian senator reacted to one of the man's videos, sparking reactions on social media

A man who accused Ned Nwoko of sponsoring an assassination attempt has shared a series of videos of him pleading for forgiveness.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the man, known on social media as Liar of TikTok, had gone viral after releasing a video alleging that Nwoko sponsored a plot on Regina’s life.

The video quickly fueled online discussions, especially as it emerged during reports of marital tension between the actress and her husband.

In one of the videos, the man, who had previously said his claims were untrue, was spotted on his knees as he alleged that he has no parents.

According to him, no one would speak on his behalf if arrested.

"Sir, please forgive me. I use the God you are serving to beg, please forgive me. I will not do it again. I have nobody, I have no mother, I have no father, I have nobody to come out for me. Sir, if they carry me, I am finished. You didn’t send me anything; it’s content I am doing," he said in the video.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Senator Ned Nwoko stated that the viral video demonstrated that Nigeria's social media arena has become "one of the most unregulated in the world," with people freely creating damaging charges only to gain views.

The video of the man who made bold claims about Ned Nwoko pleading for forgiveness is below:

Below is another video he shared:

Reactions as the man begs Ned Nwoko

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Nwafresh said:

"If Simon Ekpa went to prison after telling the Finland government that he's a content creator then you too must taste that jail."

Iam_fizy commented:

"They just gave you a new niche, to do content inside kirikiri, nobody don try that one, go start am, we go dey support you."

ezenekwechined1 commented:

"So you no get back up, but u Dey find trouble."

herownvee commented:

"Mr. Liar of tiktok, how do we even know when to believe you? Is this another lie?"

Esty_1980 said:

"Hand never touch you,you don dey cry…hmmm pa Ned no dey forgive ooh."

Gstar01T said:

"Omo everything shouldn’t be content this matters are peoples lives for Gods sake but instead content creators Dey make fun and a living out of everything not a problem but shouldn’t go to length saying things without being certain."

Regina Daniels goes on shopping spree

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actress Regina Daniels flooded her online page with a series of pictures and clips from her shopping spree.

A picture captured Regina seated in a clothing store as she flaunted two bags with Louis Vuitton written on them, hinting at her costly purchase.

She shared the pictures amid the tension in her marriage with Senator Ned Nwoko.

Source: Legit.ng