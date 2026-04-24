A disappointed man who wrote the 2026 JAMB exam has taken to social media to pour out his frustration after seeing his UTME result

Sharing a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, the man rejected the score he saw, insisting that he knew what he wrote in the exam

His reaction to seeing his result has sent social media users into a frenzy, with some people urging him to accept his fate

A 2026 JAMB candidate has expressed his disappointment after seeing his 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

In a Facebook post in a JAMB updates group on April 20, the man shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result.

A man laments after seeing his 2026 UTME result and rejects it. Stock photo of a man for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Uchar, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Getty Images

JAMB result: Man rejects his UTME score

In his Facebook post, the man, known as Damien Clay, rejected his UTME score, insisting that it is not his and expressed confidence that he is sure of what he wrote in the exam.

According to him, he is certain that the results that JAMB released on April 17 had some problems, adding that his friend, who read like a madman, scored 136.

He wondered how that was possible. He wrote:

"Jamb come out oo.

"This is not my exam, ik what I wrote and I was confident about it.

"The results released 17th has issue's am certained about it.

"Even my friend read like a mad man, only to get 136.

"How is that even possible?

"Pls if you have same issues come out and talk."

From the screenshot he shared, the young man scored a total of 198: 52 in English, 44 in physics, 50 in biology, and 52 in chemistry.

UTME 2026: A man rejects his JAMB result after checking it. Photo Credit: Damien Clay

Source: Facebook

JAMB: Man's UTME result sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's UTME result below:

Chidera Prosper said:

"I didn't read. I spent my time watching movies and i got 205.

"It's not about reading. It's about understanding. Your brain doesn't understand what you read."

Sõm Må said:

"I'm having dsame issues. I don't know why jamb doing like dis."

Rokeeb Ola said:

"How will u say such a thing so you mean those that mark ur jamb are fools abi.... Normal u may read but what you read may not come out."

Odo Odoh said:

"Wallahi,I sacrificed 40% of the sleep I was supposed to have during this jamb time only to have 199."

Shakez X Niga said:

"No go thank God it's ur result it doesn't matter how or what accept fate either good or bad, and jamb Never had issues on 17 or anytime okay??? No they spread fake news."

Steve Josh said:

"I didn't read. I spent my time watching movies and i got 200.

"It's not about reading. It's about understanding. Your brain doesn't understand what you read."

Jojo Kelvin said:

"191 me like this I'm ashamed this is my lowest score ever me wey write well 🥹 omor who.wan admit me into nursing with such score."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported about a man who wrote the UTME six times because his father insisted on medicine.

Man, 37, retakes JAMB exam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 37-year-old man had retaken the 2026 UTME and posted his result online.

He explained that he is a graduate of Mass Communication, a course he studied for four years, and is now interested in going back to school to study the English Language.

After taking part in the 2026 UTME exam despite his age, he mentioned that he got a high score, higher than what he got when he sat for the same exam 16 years ago. He went on to add that for the 2026 JAMB exam, he didn’t read much, but only tried to go through the English textbook and read some of the recommended poems.

Source: Legit.ng