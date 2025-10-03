A Nigerian man has shared his heartbreaking experience after trusting a friend with funds for a partnership business deal

According to him, he had no idea that his friend was secretly diverting the money to fund a relocation trip abroad

His friend subsequently relocated to the United States of America and since then, he has not heard anything about his whereabouts

A Nigerian man has recounted his wrongful decision to entrust a friend with funds for a joint business plan.

He shared his heartbreaking story on X, lamenting that his friend had deceived him by using the money for personal matters.

Man recounts how he got depressed after getting betrayed by his trusted friend. Photo credit: @silverpenydr/X.

Source: Twitter

Man recounts getting betrayed by trusted friend

According to @silverpenydr on X, the betrayal happened after he handed over funds to his friend for their business partnership.

Unknown to him, his friend had ulterior motives and secretly diverted the money to finance a trip abroad.

His friend subsequently relocated to the United States, leaving the man in a difficult financial and emotional situation.

According to the heartbroken man, he has not heard a word from his friend since he relocated to the United States of America.

He narrated:

"I trusted a friend with a business deal, not realizing he was secretly raising money to travel abroad. He took the money meant for the business and ran to the US. I ended being placed on Antidepressants. Person wey I never hear from till today."

Man shares sad story of how his trusted friend secretly relocated with business funds. Photo credit: @silverpenydr/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as man loses money to deceptive friend

Nigerians shared their similar experiences in the comments section.

Big Nonso said:

"I’ve had this experience before and it really broke my heart and made me have trust issues till date. All I can say is, as you go through life, you’ll learn that you can’t really trust anyone when it comes to money."

Idris Usman said:

"We planned and saved for 2 and half years to buy Keke napep. The mistake I made was we are saving the money in my friends account Cos I was scared I might squander the money myself. Not knowing my friend is using the money to play Sporty bet. Till today I no see my friend again."

Olasunkanmi said:

"I entrusted my House project with my cousin studying architect in sch while I was away away, after 4 goods years of hard work returned, found d house collapsed becos it was sited on loamy soil & they put a coch in block as foundation, still in that trauma praying 4 breakthrough."

SG Huray said:

"This is why many people subsequently develop the habit of inability to confide in anyone no matter what! This is such a betrayal causing a permanent trauma! May God guide us all."

Folashade reacted:

"Wow, this is too much. You are not hearing from him again, maybe he's somewhere paying for the harm/hurt he caused you, who knows. Life!!"

Igwe 4 Pac added:

'If the person actually live in the US, write to US embassy with evidence and watch what will happen in 72 hours."

Dr Phem added:

"In this Trump era, Go n incident the case in police station. Attach a police report n get him reported in America. I've got d way to go abt it if u so wish. He will b back in nigeria faster than u think."

See the post below:

Man loses money belonging to family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared the story of one of his friends who fell for the gimmicks used by Ponzi schemes.

The man said his friend had just collected N750,000 paid as rent on his father's property, and he put the money in a Ponzi scheme.

Source: Legit.ng