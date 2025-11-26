The best graduating student of Bowen University, Lotechukwu Isioma Ikpo, has opened up about her experience in school

Lotechukwu, who graduated with a perfect 5.0 cumulative grade point average (CGPA), shared how she gained admission into the private university

In this insightful interview with Legit.ng, the 23-year-old shared her admission journey, her experience in school, and her study techniques

Lotechukwu Isioma Ikpo received nationwide appraisal when she emerged as the best graduating student of Bowen University in its recently concluded convocation.

The intelligent 23-year-old from Delta and Ogun states graduated from the Department of Economics with a 5.0 CGPA, making her the first in her school to achieve such a perfect grade.

Lotechukwu Isioma Ikpo bares it all in this interview with Legit.ng, where she opened up about her experience and how much her school gave her for her record-breaking feat.

Bowen University’s BGS got admission through JUPEB

Lotechukwu, who grew up in Lagos, shared how she got admission to Bowen University through direct entry.

She opened up using the Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB) route to gain admission

She told Legit.ng :

“It was actually a friend of the family who recommended Bowen University to me because of the JUPEB program. My admission to another university had just fallen through, and I was not about to remain at home for yet another year. Through this program, I would be able to go straight to 200 level without UTME, provided I pass, which I did.”

Lotechukwu shares why she chose economics

Lotechukwu told Legit.ng that she chose economics after weighing her options as a commercial student

She said:

“I chose economics for the most basic reasons you can think of: because I considered Accounting too technical, because I liked mathematics yet liked the balance between maths and reading/comprehension that Economics offers, and because I consider Economics very comprehensible.”

She also shared the study tips that helped her succeed at Bowen University.

Her words:

“By virtue of being a student over the years, I just know my retention level, my peak productivity hours (the morning and early afternoon), and my optimal study environment (no background noise or distractions).

“I made sure never to copy other people’s study methods or practices, like having study/accountability partners, studying at night/early morning, et cetera, because such things rarely ever work for me. Some courses or their respective lecturers required me to pay maximum attention in class, while some I could get away with reading on my own, so I made sure to honour such personal requirements.

“As I have said to people who have asked me, though, I credit my achievement to the Holy Spirit who taught me everything I needed to know, and granted me favour over the four years I spent in Bowen.”

Bowen University’s BGS held leadership positions

The economics graduate opened up the leadership position she held and how she balanced it with her academics.

She told Legit.ng:

"I held departmental and university-wide leadership positions. I was the General Secretary, as well as the Electoral Chairperson for the Nigerian Economics Students’ Association (Bowen University Chapter), in my final year. In addition to this, I was the first One-Day Registrar in my university.

"Prior to 2025, Bowen had the One-Day Vice-Chancellor (ODVC) initiative, where one student, after several tests and a few interviews, would eventually be voted in as the Vice-Chancellor of the University for one day. In the last session, this was expanded to accommodate the entire management team – Vice-Chancellor, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Bursar, Librarian and Chaplain. I emerged as the One-Day Registrar.

"Balancing this with my studies didn’t pose much of a challenge, as the ODR position, apart from the tests and eventual campaign, only lasted for one day; the general secretary position was not strenuous by any means; and the Electoral Chairperson position was just for a period of time. None of them posed any kind of threat to my academics."

Bowen University’s Lotechukwu mentions prize for 5.0 CGPA

Lotechukwu stated that she received a cash prize of ₦1,000,000 from her school for being the best graduating student.

Her words:

“My university gave me a cash prize of ₦1,000,000 for being the best graduating student. Being the BGS automatically meant I was the best in my college and in the department of Economics, so I got awards for those accomplishments too. There were also sponsored awards for being the Best Female, as well as the Best in Economics, so I got those as well.”

Speaking of her future aspirations, Lotechukwu added:

“Economics is a field full of a range of possibilities including research, public policy, business, professorship, finance and technology. I cannot tell what direction I want to go in just yet, but I am really passionate about it, even with the basics that a degree offers, and I am excited to dive into the opportunities that have been set before me.

She shared her openness to pursue her dreams outside Nigerian, adding:

“I love the idea of travelling already, and the myriad opportunities for jobs and advanced study makes it even more appealing. That there are various sectors in the field of economics implies that it is a global field, and I would love to explore that to the maximum potential.”

