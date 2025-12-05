A student of Hilda Baci’s cooking class came online to share how the chef reacted to their assignments they submitted

A lady, Happiness Okon, who joined the ongoing online class organised by popular chef, Hilda Baci, has made a passionate plea to her.

Happiness had enrolled in Hilda Baci’s Christmas Menu Masterclass and also submitted a video assignment that the chef gave to them on her TikTok page.

Identified on TikTok as @cook_with_chefp, Happiness said that Hilda Baci, a 2-time Guinness World Record holder, told the class that she was unimpressed by the submitted assignments she had seen so far.

In her video, Happiness begged the chef to keep watching other assignments because she believed hers was good.

She said in her video:

“Yesterday, Hilda Baci expressed herself and said how terribly she felt after watching 50% of the video that was put out there, that’s our official assignment. It was really not her taste and it was not her expectations.”

Begging the chef, the lady said:

“I just plead and I beg that Hilda should watch the remaining 50% of our videos and she should not just conclude on the 50 that she has watched and she’s disappointed in."

The video was captioned:

"Hilda Baci is angry with us? Reasons why @Hilda Baci is upset with some of the assignment videos."

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail lady's plea to Hilda Baci

kiorbites_ng said:

Seen the video, you hailed Hilda and didn’t pitch your business, she wanted pitching … I wish you all the best

FooD&CaKebyChefDee said:

I taught as much Everyone was trying to copy the law winners

mealsandbakesbycatherine said:

I couldn’t find link to join class! Please how can I join the next class?

mmira

really this set is not competitive like their chef darling set but I see efforts and that count too so Weldon and her ingredients are expensive too

Dok

Especially the one that said her daughter ate half of the agege bread, before she finished filming, so we won't see the finished product

Hiq_mah said:

I’ve watched all your videos and all I can say it that im proud of you stranger

Tori'sCookingHub said:

I'm telling you... she's really disappointed... now she has dropped another one talking about someone that bought an already baked bread to pretend like she baked it...omo... this our set eh

FAITH MARTINS said:

Mos of Yall just after the gifts… those aesthetically pleasing videos are no where again.

