An African woman who relocated to the United Kingdom shared how she struggled before making it.

She noted that she left everything behind in her country to go start afresh in the UK.

In a post by @chiherah88, she mentioned how she struggled when getting there in 2017, doing all sorts of menial jobs.

In 2018, she saved up to buy her first car and got a proper job in 2019.

The lady finally started her own healthcare company in 2021 after going through courses in UK.

She captioned her post:

“Every great journey starts with courage ,the courage to leave behind what’s familiar and walk into the unknown. My journey to the UK was not just about changing countries; it was about changing my life. I carried nothing but faith, determination, and a dream to build something better. It wasn’t easy, but every step, every challenge, and every tear shaped the woman I am today ,stronger, wiser, and unstoppable.”

Reactions as lady shares UK experience

@Advocate Mathonsi said:

"wow for the first time someone really appreciates going to the UK and telling the truth it worked kwete munhu akugara mu upstairs achingoti hapana chikufamba thank you for this Testimony you helped."

@Marilynn Mutendera said:

"watching this and drowned in tears on how to move forward in a crashing economy and overpopulated industry. Something shifted in me. Ndakuenda ku basa. God bless you."

@mamamannie1 said:

"You are such an incredible inspiration!Your journey has truly motivated me, sis. I’ve already completed my NVQ Level 3 and Level 5 qualifications, and seeing your achievements gives me hope and determination to keep striving for success. I believe that one day, I’ll be able to start my own company as well."

@Excuse me said:

"Woow, Happy to see someone l know with such a powerful testimony. Feeling inspired. Forward we go! Glad to see Pauline and Mom Chidarikire on one of the pictures.:

@Soft queen said:

"Congratulations, mama. I pray the hands of God continue to be upon you and all that you’ve done and about to do in Jesus name."

