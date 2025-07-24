An intelligent man shared how he moved from being a recipient of the Nile University of Nigeria scholarship to the best Law School graduate

The law graduate with a 5.0 CGPA shared how he emerged as the top law school graduate with over 18 awards

In an interview with Legit.ng, he shared how he got the university scholarship and his challenges in law school

A graduate of Nile University of Nigeria, Oluwabusayo Ifolanja, emerged as the best Law School graduate during the recent 2025 call-to-bar ceremony.

Oluwabusayo graduated with a perfect first-class CGPA of 5.0 from the university and went viral for his awards at the call to bar ceremony.

Nile University Graduate with 5.0 CGPA Shares How He Emerged Best Graduating Student From Law School

In this insightful interview with Legit.ng, Oluwabusayo Ifonlaja shared his academic journey, challenges, and how he emerged as the best among 7,000 candidates.

Oluwabusayo bagged a scholarship from Nile University

The law scholar shared how his journey began from secondary school till he got a scholarship to study at Nile University of Nigeria.

He told Legit.ng:

“I attended Nigerian Tulip International Colleges, Ogun State (NTIC) upon receiving a fully-funded scholarship following a series of scholarship assessments. At NTIC, I also maintained academic excellence.

“From topping the class at all times to emerging as the 1st Overall Best Student, Best in Arts Class, Best in 7/10 of the courses I offered, and the Best-Behaved student. This earned me a 100% scholarship to Nile University of Nigeria to study Law.”

When asked why he decided to study law, Oluwabusayo said:

“My interest in law has deep roots, stemming from my childhood reverence for the legal profession. Law has always struck me as a noble and impactful profession, one I aspired to be part of. The atmosphere of integrity and the dignified presence of legal practitioners left a lasting impression on me. I admired the confidence, poise, and respect they commanded.”

He also hailed his parents for their support throughout his journey.

From 5.0 CGPA to best Law School graduate

Oluwabusayo shared how he graduated as a valedictorian from Nile University before achieving his latest feat and winning over 18 awards.

He said:

“I graduated Nile University of Nigeria as the Valedictorian with a First-Class Honors and a perfect 5.0/5.0 CGPA. I went further to earn a First-Class degree at the Nigerian Law School and doubling as the Overall Best Graduating Student out of over 7000 candidates with over 18 awards.”

Sharing how he studied to achieve good grades, Oluwabusayo told Legit.ng:

“I would say there is no secret to success and getting good grades. For those who have achieved the best of grades, myself inclusive, what we do is there for everyone to see. There’s no magic to it. It involves having a high mentality, putting in the work and being disciplined and consistent in it. This also involves developing the right techniques and strategies.”

Oluwabusayo shares challenges at Law School in Lagos

Oluwabusayo recounted the challenges he faced at the Nigerian Law School in Lagos and how he overcame.

He said:

“My most challenging period was during the Court externship period at the Nigerian Law School. We were required to attend court sessions which took almost the whole day. This left me with fewer hours and a large load of books to read. This made me have consistent long nights studying. Getting back from court late in the evening, I had little time in the day, thus requiring me to stay up all night, and I had to do this consistently for over a month.

“During this period, I was indisposed with Malaria 2-3 times within a space of 5 weeks. I barely had enough time to sleep. This was of course due to the intense academic schedule I placed on myself at the time.”

On his future plans, Oluwabusayo added:

“Looking ahead, one of my long-term goals is to pursue a career that blends both legal practice and academia. It has always been a dream of mine to become a Professor of Law while remaining actively involved in legal practice. I’m particularly passionate about the intersection of legal theory and real-world application, and I intend to contribute meaningfully in both spheres.

“To support this vision, I plan to pursue postgraduate studies at globally renowned institutions such as Harvard, Oxford, or Cambridge.”

Aside from law, Oluwabusayo’s other interests included football, writing, volunteering and watching movies.

