Temi Otedola stated that she is comfortable with Mr Eazi being friendly with ex-girlfriends, up to a point

The billionaire heiress drew a bold line between simple courtesy and behaviour she considers too extra

She also spoke on taking Mr Eazi’s surname and why every woman should choose what feels right for her

Nollywood actress and billionaire heiress, Temi Ajibade, has opened up about what she considers acceptable when it comes to her husband, singer Mr Eazi.

She shared her views during a recent episode of their joint show, How Far.

The influencer explained that she has no issues with her husband being on good terms with his ex-girlfriends, especially in cases where the breakup was peaceful and without drama.

But she made it clear that courtesy is different from unnecessary closeness.

She said:

“You can be nice to the person, like wish them a nice, happy birthday text, but when you start liking their pictures online, monitoring their status, or uploads, that’s being too extra.”

Temi noted that simple gestures are respectful and harmless, but social media interaction crosses into a zone that would make her uncomfortable.

The fashion influencer explained that emotional boundaries in marriage help avoid misunderstandings and unnecessary tension.

Her take has resonated with many young Nigerians navigating modern relationships, where social media presence often becomes a major source of conflict.

Temi emphasised that her position isn’t rooted in insecurity but in self-respect and mutual respect. According to her, “friendly” is still healthy, but lingering attachments disguised as politeness are not.

Temi and Mr Eazi’s wedding earlier in 2025 was nothing short of luxury and spectacle.

The couple held multiple ceremonies across Monaco, Dubai, and Iceland, attracting global attention and making headlines for weeks.

Despite her billionaire background, Temi has been praised for her humility and down-to-earth approach to marital decisions.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Mr Eazi, Temi Ajibade's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Mayo6Tee:

"Let him bereak her heart first or ask Cuppy how heartbreak hits hard. A relationship that ends up with friendship has a way of opening up again."

@sheisTobi_:

"Well said. Your ex isn’t your enemy but boundaries matter. You can’t truly heal or move on from someone you’re still holding onto. So no, you two can’t be friends. Stay acquainted if you must, cheer from the sidelines, but keep the distance that protects your peace."

@AjMachalaa:

"Aswear!! I don’t care how the brake up happened, I ain’t letting my wife or girlfriend have anything to do with her Exe bro."

@saintphiona:

"I just hope she will still be saying all that after five years of marriage. Temi, don’t kick off something you can’t keep up with. Even your husband’s body language is low-key disagreeing with you."

