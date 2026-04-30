A Nigerian lady has publicly shared the unexpected note that she was handed by a man who sat beside her during a service in the church

Reacting to the note, the lady wondered if men no longer have the fear of God, and revealed that the man kept asking her until she gave him her phone number

Many social media users who read the note took sides with the man and wondered what was wrong with the note he gave the lady

A lady was in disbelief over the note that she received from a man who sat beside her during a church service.

The lady reacted to the man's audacity and wondered if men no longer have the fear of God.

A lady has posted the note a man gave her in the church. Photo Credit: @pamonyenwe

Source: TikTok

According to the lady, with the TikTok handle @pamonyenwe, the man kept pestering her until she gave him her phone number. She stated that the note was his way of wooing her.

Content of man's note in church

"Do men actually fear God?😭😭😭😂he honestly kept pushing till I gave him the number," she captioned her TikTok post.

In the post made on April 27, the man expressed delight that he sat beside in the church. He further informed her that he would love to sit with her outside the church.

"It is a beautiful thing sitting beside you. Please, I would love to sit with you again outside church..." a part of the note read.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the note, with many finding no wrong in the man's action.

A lady has shared the note that a man gave to her in the church during a service. Photo Credit: @pamonyenwe

Source: TikTok

See the note in the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail note lady received in church

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the note the lady was given in the church below;

Jay Frames🖼️ 🫥 said:

"God go understand."

Bishop♥️🖤 said:

"What did he do wrong exactly?"

Drealadeytife_Designs said:

"He did nothing wrong."

pamorashow said:

"I can’t blame him."

BIGBAND$ ORA said:

"Men and audacity."

James Jeffry said:

"What’s there? There is nothing wrong with the approach. Na I dey overthink am."

BennCruz said:

"See fine handwriting abeg... man gave it his best. No messing around the first time."

Uche|Policy Analyst said:

"You’re the most beautiful girl in the world."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady had boldly displayed the note she gave a fine man she saw in the church, triggering reactions online.

Lady receives note from church usher

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had made public the unexpected note that an usher had handed her in the church.

The lady, who goes by @carolinesplace0 on the platform, was amused by the note. According to her post, the unidentified usher said the lady was too pretty to allow her phone to distract her in church.

The usher urged her to put away her phone and listen to the pastor's sermon, promising that she would not regret that. Social media users have reacted to the note the lady received in the church.

Source: Legit.ng