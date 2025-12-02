Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday disclosed the bizarre script she refused at the start of her career

The actress explained that taking such a role would have negatively impacted her public image

Veteran filmmaker Emeka Duru later gave her a proper break with the film ‘Through The Fire’

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has shared a shocking experience from her early days in the movie industry.

In a recent episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, the actress revealed that one of her first opportunities came with an unusual and controversial script, which she promptly rejected.

Nkechi Blessing says she was asked to sleep with a dog for a movie. Photos: Nkechi Blessing.

Source: Instagram

She stated:

“Despite being a newcomer, I was given a script to sleep with a dog. I rejected it because I can’t start off my career like that. Imagine my first ever movie, I am sleeping with a dog. It doesn’t make sense."

Blessing, who claimed to have arrested the person who leaked her gym picture, explained that her decision was driven by the potential long-term impact on her reputation.

She added:

“It is going to be a tag because whatever you start with is what people would associate you with. I didn’t want to be renowned as someone who sleeps with dogs in movies.”

She added that after she refused the script, many other actresses picked it up, though she is unsure if any of them are still active in the spotlight today.

The incident highlights the difficult choices new actors often face in Nollywood, balancing financial needs with the desire to protect their image and career trajectory.

After turning down the controversial script, the actress encountered veteran filmmaker Emeka Duru, who offered guidance and mentorship.

Duru eventually introduced her to a project directed by Imem Isong, titled ‘Through The Fire’, which became her official debut film in Nollywood.

She said:

“That’s how my career began properly. I am grateful for the opportunity because it set the tone for my journey in the industry."

Watch the interview here:

Fans react to Nkechi Blessing's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@gabrielmalvin7417:

"Thank God I watched for myself, this woman is far from what people say about her, no pretense, just so real, I love her for that."

@adaezebakwuye:

"I know her younger brother Aboy he use to be my friend when he was alive may his soul rest in peace"

@chukadennisamadi7888:

"I dont really care about Nkechi Blessing. But deep down within me, I know of a truth that however ppl may appear on the media, there is always that other personality that exists when they are up & closer. I am glad I found time to watch to the end. Now subscribed to her TV."

@margaretoteje4095:

"I’ve always known NBS is a very sweet person People need to stop judging from social media posts alone She is just a big baby girl"

