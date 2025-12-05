A Benin-based baker who enrolled in Hilda Baci's class has lamented on social media about her inability to submit her final assignment

According to the aspiring chef, Hilda locked the group chat before she could submit her final assignment, into which she had put so much effort

She lamented all her efforts going down the drain and admitted that she wept and has not been okay ever since

Chukwuemeke Success, a Benin-based baker, has expressed deep sadness after being unable to submit her final assignment for Hilda Baci's online class.

Legit.ng learnt that Success had enrolled in Hilda Baci’s Christmas Menu Masterclass. Her TikTok page contains videos of her class activities.

Hilda Baci's student's heartbreaking experience

A disappointed Success released a video on TikTok, lamenting that Hilda, who had recently achieved the record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice, had locked her group chat immediately, making it impossible for her to send in her final assignment.

"The moment I was about to submit my final assignment but Hilda Baci locked the group immediately," words overlaid on her video read.

Success further stated that she had really cried, as her efforts had gone to waste. She claimed Hilda said she didn't care if they didn't submit their assignments.

Success admitted that she has not been fine since the disappointment, noting that she had outdone herself and put in so much effort, only to be denied the opportunity to submit her finished work.

She appreciated people who supported her and promised to make them proud, stating that this disappointment is not the end of the journey. In her words:

"Omor I cried ooo but we move 😭🤧 all the efforts gone to waste. Omor it is well sha. She said that she doesn’t care if we didn’t submit (lol 😅) I’ve been trying to be okay ever since but I’m honestly not fine. I really out did myself. I put so much effort but since this is how it wants to be glory to God. I tried. I did my best. God knows the best!!! To those supporting me i love y’all and God will reward yall. I will still make you guys proud ooo this is not the end of the journey."

Hilda Baci's student outcry generates reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the outcry of Hilda Baci's student below:

Luxe Creations By Loveth said:

"But I believe there's a time frame for submission and you may have exceeded the time just be straightforward instead of using captions that sound like Hilda is a wicked person though."

Tabitha said:

"I don’t know how most of you think oh, when I read it before I opened comment section, I didn’t see any way she painted Hilda wicked. Definitely we all know for the group to be locked she passed time frame. But you all are talking like you have not put effort into something and still didn’t meet deadlines. Na wah for some people way of thinking sha."

BADDIES VENDOR IN IBADAN said:

"Sorry my woman, but pls next time manage your time 😍✌️the lord would lift you higher than you have ever imagined."

DESY'S TASTE✨ said:

"Girly still post it on ur tiktok page, same thing happened then wen I registered to shock u someone went home with gift for just posting on just their page."

__ADA BEKEE✨🌸❤️ said:

"U re really not ok,bcus it’s Hilda?wen u re given an assignment in school ,do you submit after d deadline ,work on yourself instead of shifting blame’s ewu."

Gifty said:

"Time is of essence 🤔even some lecturers do close the door once they are in class,take heart dear next time just work with time boo."

T FOR TAYO ❤️❤️ said:

"She didn’t paint anyone bad ,it’s just like her venting to herself because she felt she failed and all her resources and strength wasn’t recognized .. it’s just like reading all night for an exam and you were not able to write anything."

New class: Hilda Baci announces car gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hilda Baci had announced a car gift for a lucky student ahead of her new class.

In a post shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, October 11, the chef revealed that she had purchased a brand-new red Sonata car to reward a lucky student ahead of her next training session.

Accompanying the announcement was a video of the sleek car parked and ready to be handed over.

