A science student grabbed the attention of many people after posting her JAMB score and a screenshot of her 2026 UTME result

The lady mentioned in the comments section of the post she shared on her media page is the course she wants to study at the university

The screenshot she posted online, which revealed her total JAMB score, made people praise her in the comments section of the viral post

A science student who took part in the JAMB exam took to social media to reveal that she scored a total of 87 in Chemistry and 88 in Physics after checking her 2026 UTME result.

The young lady earned people's praise online, and her post has attracted thousands of reactions on social media.

Science student gains attention after sharing JAMB score online. Photo Source: TikTok/mimi.4376

Source: TikTok

UTME result: Science student posts JAMB score

@mimi.4376 said in the description of the video that God really came through for her after seeing her total JAMB score.

She said in the description of the post:

"Felt unprepared”

“Questions were hard”

"Still came out with 314."

"God really showed up for me."

The screenshot of her UTME result, which she added to the post, showed she did 4 subjects, which also include English and Biology.

JAMB: Science student trends after posting 2026 UTME result. Photo Source: TikTok/mimi.4376

Source: TikTok

In the comments page of the TikTok post, she mentioned the course she wishes to study at the university when asked by a social media user.

Her statement:

"Medicine and Surgery."

As she shared her UTME result online, many people took to the comment section of the post to celebrate her.

Reactions as lady posts 2026 UTME result

Mummy l@st born said:

"I'm so happy for you my name sake chinwendu 🫂I also did but too scared to check mine."

ASK OF VERIFIED EMMY noted:

"No worry you go understand for second semester."

Luciany explained:

"As i follow u dey rejoice over ur result let others follow me and rejoice over mine exam success to me may una wish me well cos i knw is its not easy."

Faver shared:

"Congratulations I tap from u I haven't seen min yet and I am in soup."

Only one~tee~kay~bee stressed:

"Congratulations ooo🎊infact I’m really happy for you even though I don’t even know you in person 💕Almighty God i pray for this kind of results oooo and i pray that i will also come back nd testify in Jesus name 🤲🙏😔once again congratulations to you."

Julie shared:

"I haven't seen mine I pray for good results Amen."

His heiress said:

"I will continue celebrating others until I see my own result and others will definitely celebrate me."

Fave TT noted:

"As am celebrating you I tap from this grace I will be celebrated next tomorrow will be a success."

FEMALE 🥹🤭KING noted

"Congratulations hunny...saving this Cus I know I'm definitely d next to use this sound."

KËLLY shared:

"Congratulations dear I tap from your grace too ❤️🥰😍 I'm writing next year and also medicine and surgery."

candybaby noted:

"Omo next year for me for jamb 💕 nursing student in the chat."

Ada Okwor said:

"Congratulations to you NWA lord abeg 🙏🙏 no let this grace pass me by."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young man who had prepared hard for the 2026 JAMB exam cried out after seeing his UTME result.

He said he spent many nights reading, solving past questions, and sacrificing sleep because he wanted to score very high. However, when the result came out, he scored 235, which left him disappointed.

JAMB: Young boy passes 2026 UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady shared a video of her brother’s reaction after checking his 2026 UTME result.

She said she told him he would learn how to make shawarma if he did not get admission after writing JAMB three times. In the video, the boy checked his result and found out that he passed.

Source: Legit.ng