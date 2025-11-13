Three Nigerians who attended the same school as viral naval officer Lt. Yerima have revealed things about him that some people don’t know

They each spoke about the officer and the incident involving him and a former governor, who is now a serving minister

The last individual mentioned the position the naval officer held in school and shared some other personal details about him

A naval officer, Lt. Yerima, has suddenly become a topic on social media as many people recently started to talk about him because of the statements he made during an encounter with the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

The military personnel, who wasn't involved in any known controversy before, has suddenly become a topic of discussion as people who know him and those who do not took to different media platforms to speak about him.

Wike challenges Lt. Yerima over Abuja property. Photo source: Twitter/GovWike

Source: Twitter

Wike clashes with naval officer

In a report published by Legit.ng, it was reported that the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, tried to access a property but was prevented from doing so by the naval officer, who revealed that he was acting on instructions given to him.

The response of the FCT minister to the statement of the officer trended online, and many people began to discuss and speak about him.

In the middle of this, some individuals who seem to know the officer, Lt. Yerima, personally took to their media pages to discuss him.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of three individuals who identified themselves as schoolmates of the naval personnel, who know him personally and took to social media to share some statements about him while reacting to the viral video.

3 schoolmates speak on viral naval officer. Photo source: Facebook/Engr. Efinity Ephraim Ejekwu/Deribela Okujagu

Source: Facebook

1. Naval officer was my junior, man says

A Nigerian man who watched the video of Lt. Yerima reacted to it and identified the officer as his schoolmate.

However, the individual, identified as Harry Santa Goodnews on Facebook, mentioned that he was a senior to the officer, Yerima, while they were both in school.

He spoke about his behavior and labelled him as a guy who is very respectful.

Speaking about the viral video involving his old schoolmate, he wrote:

"How many of you have watched this viral video?? Nyerishiiiiiiiiiiiii don go jam Porthacourt Boy wey be Senior military Officer."

3 schoolmates comment on officer’s clash with Wike. Photo source/ Twitter/Lt.Yerima

Source: Facebook

"Born and bred in Elelenwo like meeeee."

"NORMALLY!! Officer Yerima na Respectful Guy even before he got admission into NDA. We attended same secondary school. He was my junior student... I think he was classmates with Engr. Efinity Ephraim Ejekwu and Praise Ijeoma Ochonma."

"No matter the provocation, Wike is not supposed to call an officer a FOOL."

The Facebook user praised his former schoolmate for his good act as he acted professionally when confronted by the minister.

He added:

"Nice one Officer Yerima for displaying such level of professionalism."

Aside from the individual mentioned above, another person who went to the same school with Yerima spoke about him.

This time, the individual used to live in the same compound as the military personnel.

2. Yerima was born in Elelenwo - Friend

A young individual identified as Deribela also spoke about the officer and, this time, spoke about him deeply as he mentioned that the officer and himself were both born and bred in the same neighborhood, which he called Elelenwo.

Aside from attending the same school, which he abbreviated as V.V.C, he mentioned that back then, when he knew the officer, Yerima was a class above him.

He stressed that the officer is disciplined and always strives to obey and follow the law.

His statement about the viral officer read:

"Now wey i dan watch the video make i talk my own."

"This fine military officer was born and bred in Elelenwo Town. With the activities and things we saw while growing up in Elelenwo Town, normally he acted like every homegrown Elelenwo man who saw things in her street. While I was in JSS1 at V.C.C, this fine military officer was in JSS2 at the same secondary school."

"Once lived in my late father's one-room apartment. I believe whatever altercation he had with the F.C.T Minister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS was based on directives from his superior officer. You should understand that the military are always trained to respect and follow the law and command, no matter who is involved."

He spoke about the face-off between the officer and Wike and urged that the issue be settled peacefully.

He continued:

"I believe it will be settled in the best interest of the country, but I hope the landowners’ documents are actually good."

"One thing we should understand is that as men we can't please everyone, same with the F.C.T Minister."

"Let's check this way, what if the F.C.T minister was a Muslim, would the young soldier have acted the same?"

While several other individuals also mentioned that Yerima was their classmate or friend at school or in the neighborhood, the revelation made by another Facebook user caught the attention of Legit.ng.

3. Yerima was a prefect - Friend reveals

A Facebook user, Engr. Efinity Ephraim Ejekwu, made a sensitive post on his Facebook page and mentioned what hundreds of people do not know about Yerima.

Aside from knowing him personally, he mentioned that the officer was a social prefect during their school days.

He labelled him a star boy to suggest that he was very popular in school.

He shared:

"Away from politics, you hardly challenge an Elelenwo son or anyone born in Elelenwo."

"Yerima was my classmate back at V.C.C, and he was the social prefect then."

"Now he's a celebrity, trending everywhere."

"Any engagement with our star boy Nyerishi Wike, you'll just automatically become an overnight celebrity."

"We'll make em go beg oo."

Read the post below:

Military man tells Yerima to marry daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man who works with the United Nations sent a message to viral naval officer Lt. Yerima. He saw a video of Yerima stopping FCT Minister Nyesom Wike from taking a piece of land and liked how calm and strong he acted.

The man suggested that Yerima marry his daughter, who is also a lieutenant. Many people saw the post online, shared it, and talked about it.

Source: Legit.ng