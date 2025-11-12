A Nigerian man went viral online over what he said about the naval officer who confronted the FCT minister Nyesom Wike

The video of the incident caught the attention of a secondary school mate, who took to social media to speak about him

He listed and mentioned many things about the officer that people might not know, and the post has gone viral online

A Nigerian man who went to the same secondary school as the viral naval officer, Yerima, has shared a post about him on social media as he spoke about their days in school while also mentioning a few of his classmates.

He made the post on his page, speaking fondly about the officer.

Man shares memories of naval officer

Lt A.M Yerima went viral online for his response to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, who confronted him over access to a property in Abuja.

Not long after the video went viral, many individuals who know the officer spoke their minds on social media, sharing their stories.

According to a post made available by a user, Harry Santa Goodness, he mentioned that he and the said officer were born and bred in the same place.

Speaking about the viral video, he asked his followers:

"How many of you have watched this viral video???

"Nyerishiiiiiiiiiiiii don go jam Port Harcourt boy wey be senior military officer."

Goodness mentioned some things about the officer which many people are not aware of, and the first being the place they both come from.

He wrote:

"Born and bred in Elelenwo like meeeee."

The individual went ahead to speak about the video, adding that the said officer ought to have been respected by the minister and also stating that they both attended the same secondary school.

He also spoke about the behaviour of the officer, adding that he is a very respectful person.

"NORMALLY!! Officer Yerima na respectful guy even before he got admission into NDA."

The individual shared that they both attended the same school, even though he didn't mention the name of the school.

He wrote:

."We attended the same secondary school."

Aside from knowing where he is from and his being respectful, he shared that Yerima was his junior in school.

"He was my junior student."

He went ahead to mention two other classmates of the said officer in his post.

He shared:

"He was my junior student... I think he was classmates with Engr. Efinity Ephraim Ejekwu and Praise Ijeoma Ochonma."

He stated that, irrespective of what might have happened, the minister was not supposed to have referred to the officer in such a manner.

He continued:

"No matter the provocation, Wike is not supposed to call an officer a fool. Nice one, Officer Yerima, for displaying such level of professionalism."

Reactions as man speaks about officer

Nwala noted:

"So nah this my guy for Elelenwo self,me and him dey eat for one plant."

Sol Cabral added:

"Already a 3 star for him young age, the guy go be Admiral before him retire. What a guts!"

Chuqui Ebuka stressed:

"Wait ooo na this our junior student for victory dat year Muhamed brother to Bintu Abi."

Juliet stared:

"MD, the best social Prefect Victory comprehensive college ever had. Respectful to the call."

Ruth Richards wrote:

"Nah true. I remember this face o even though I no remember him name. Nah my junior student. Nice one."

Joy Solomon noted:

"Asking a commissioned officer of the federal Republic of Nigeria to shut up and calling him a fool is

unabsorbed stressed:

"001 no dey try sometimes, senior man need to do better."

Amadi Amaka said:

"I no won talk much. But u hardly fit challenge any person wey born and brought up for elelelnwo anyhow outside... Just that wike na senior man. I don watch d video taya."

