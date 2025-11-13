Verydarkman has reacted to the viral video of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Naval officer Ahmad Yerima

A few hours ago, the minister was seen berating and pointing an accusing finger at the naval officer while he was on duty

The activist shared his thoughts, giving the minister a piece of his mind and outlining what the young officer should have done

President of the Ratel movement, Martíns Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has reacted to the viral video involving Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike and young Naval officer Ahmad Yerima.

In the video that made rounds online, the naval officer appeared unfazed while the minister was seen abusing and making threats at him while he was on duty.

Fans react to VDM's video directed at Nyesom Wike over video with naval officer/. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@nyesomwike/@stellajustice

Source: Instagram

In his video, VDM described the officer as a fool, adding that if he weren’t one, he should have used self-defense to deal with the minister. He called the former politician "power-drunk" and a man who refuses to respect himself.

The activist went on to say that military men are like zombies, only following orders. He taunted Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, asking the FCT Minister if he thought the naval officer was the governor.

VDM continues taunting Wike

In his recording, VDM also stated that the minister should have called Yerima's superior instead of trying to allegedly "grab" more land.

VDM's fans react to his video about Nyeosme Wike. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

He added that Wike was lucky not to have encountered a traumatised officer who had been fighting terrorists, laughing about what might have happened.

VDM warns Wike in viral video

VDM further warned that he plans to buy a piece of land for his NGO in Abuja, cautioning the minister not to come near his property. He also mentioned that he had already found the land he wants while continuing with his warning.

Some skit makers turned the situation into a skit, poking fun at the incident.

See the video here:

Fans react to VDM's video

Here are some comments below:

@coachwilfredasuquo shared:

"My President is so hilarious. Wike go dey alright. God bless my President. May VDM days be long."

@bigbirdkuti reacted:

"So going by this narrative the soldiers that opened fire in the toll gate have no blame. They were just following orders abi? Una never know wetin una dey play with. Whatever order is being carried out in civilian jurisdiction by soldiers is illegal. If a soldier man is ordered to slap his mother, will he?"

@ahm_trigger said:

"That is my divisional officer! He trained me, I’m so proud to be trained by the best."

@vis_sommy commented:

"The intro omg, please do well to watch till d end before comment."

@holyspirit676 stated:

"Even the navy guy na ratel. he say I get integrity."

@ the_veryfairman shared:

"Even wike weak this week."

@dignity_pj shared:

"Fr thank God you dey the navy side I think am yesterday say you fit come online to support Wike."

VDM flaunts mystery fair lady

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman shared some stunning photos with a fair-complexioned lady on his Instagram page.

In the caption, he told followers not to worry about her identity, but simply know that "it was sweet". The post left many fans heartbroken, with several tagging Jojo of Lele in the comments. She later reacted to their remarks.

Source: Legit.ng