A Catholic priest, Reverend Father Oluoma has also weighed in on the saga between Nyesom Wike and a naval officer

The priest pointed out the areas where the officer acted rightly and noted that he exhibited a lot of restraint

However, he insisted that the FCT Minister should be supported to retrieve illegally allocated lands

A Nigerian Catholic priest has joined those reacting to the issue between Nyesom Wike and naval officer A.M Yerima.

The priest said the officer exhibited a lot of restraint in the way he handled the matter.

The Catholic priest said the officer exhibited restraint.

Wike was prevented from accessing the landed property said to belong to a former chief of naval staff.

In his Facebook post, Reverend Father Oluoma praised Yerima for handling the matter with calmness.

He said:

"Kudos to the young soldier for at least keeping his cool to the extent he did. I think he deserves to be patted on the back for not doing anything stupid under the provocation by insult. Nothing is as good as seeing a fine soldier exhibiting fine manners, keeping calm under heated atmosphere. I dont know if the status of Wike as Minister contributed to his calmness, yet we know people who can blow off the lid even if their superior is in the mix."

According to him, the minister should have made some calls or return another time to sort the issue out.

His words:

"The clip I watched about the altercation is my sole source for this opinion. The young soldier was on a duty. He had orders from his superiors. He stood his ground against the Honorable Minister. At that point, I think the honorable minister could have called his bosses or go back and return another time after sorting the issues with the relevant authorities. The verbal exchange to the point of calling the soldier a fool is not just uncalled for but reckless. What if there were further escalations and the unthinkable happened? Avoidable skirmishes should be avoided."

However, Father Oluoma noted that Wike should be supported to recover all lands that were illegally allocated, even if people don't like his personality.

The priest said:

"I've seen some people gloating with this as a deserving punishment to Wike for all his 'sins' and I just laugh, some people and emotional addiction to pyrrhic victory are inseparable. As Minister of the FCT, Wike should be supported to retrieve any land usurped by anybody, it is his constitutional duty and must be supported. We just dont want it done haphazardly and crudely."

The priest said people should support Wike to recover lands if such lands were illegally allocated.

Reactions to Father Oluoma's post

Makosh said:

"Well said! True wisdom lies in recognizing right from wrong regardless of who is involved. Respect and professionalism should guide actions, and it’s commendable when someone maintains composure even under provocation. This is the kind of maturity that builds trust and strengthens institutions."

Chioma Ezeokoli said:

"Fine guy, he come tall, come get sense, come Dey disciplined etc. God Dey create abeggg."

