Soldiers blocked FCT Minister Nyesom Wike from accessing a Gaduwa land despite his insistence on entry

Wike confronted soldiers in a heated exchange and vowed not to be intimidated by military personnel

Video of the standoff between Wike and soldiers went viral, sparking widespread reactions online

There was a tense standoff in Abuja on Tuesday, November 11. when soldiers prevented Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), from accessing a piece of land in Gaduwa.

Wike had led officials of the Federal Capital Territory Development Association (FCDA) to the site when the armed personnel stopped them from entering.

Source: Twitter

Wike confronts soldiers amid heated exchange

Furious at the obstruction, Wike raised his voice at the soldiers. “You are a fool,” he shouted at one officer.

Calmly, the soldier replied:

“I am not a fool but an officer."

Security officials accompanying the minister attempted to persuade the soldiers to allow access, but the personnel insisted they were acting on orders from above.

Wike vows not to be intimidated

Wike, already furious, said:

“You cannot be higher than any government. You cannot be carrying a gun to intimidate anybody. I am not one of those that they can intimidate."

He further questioned the approach of the military, saying,

“I don’t understand how somebody who attained that position, seeing that he has a problem, cannot approach my office to say, ‘Look, this is what’s going on,’ or simply because he is a military man, they could use that to intimidate Nigerians. I’m not one of those kinds of people who will succumb to blackmail.”

Video of confrontation goes viral

A video of the incident has since circulated widely on social media, drawing reactions from Nigerians and raising questions about the handling of public officials and security forces in the FCT.

Source: Legit.ng