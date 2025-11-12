A naval officer named Yerima stopped FCT minister Wike, and the video of it went all over the internet. Many people watched it again and again

A Nigerian man who is a soldier attched to the United Nations saw the video and liked how Yerima acted

The UN soldier went online and suggested that Yerima marry his daughter, and many people saw the post and wrote comments

A Nigerian man who is a soldier in the United Nations peacekeeping mission has sent a message to viral naval officer Yerima after watching the video of the officer in his face-off with a federal minister.

The said officer started making waves on social media over his responses to the FCT minister, who challenged him over a property in Abuja.

Naval officer gets marriage proposal

Wike is alleged to have issued an order to the naval officer, but he refused it while citing the order of his superior.

The statement he made left the FCT minister furious, and he began to make some statements which didn’t go well with the soldier.

The video of the naval officer with FCT minister Nyesom Wike went viral due to the reaction and statements of the officer.

Amid this, a Nigerian man who is a soldier attached to the United Nations saw the post and suggested to the viral officer, Yerima, that he marry his daughter.

According to a post made available on his page, the individual identified as Falegan Opeyemi David wrote to Lt. Yerima, telling him to marry his daughter, who is almost a full lieutenant.

He shared the post on his page.

It read:

"Don’t worry, you will marry my daughter. She is almost a full lieutenant too. She is an elite soldier. I like your steeze in the face of unprecedented provocation. Very, very professional."

As he made the post, many individuals who came across it stormed the comment page to share their thoughts.

Reactions as officer gets marriage offer

Emmanuel Choosen shared:

"How can I be talking and a police man is talking...don't talk to me ...am ur senior ahahahhahah."

Taiwo Ola added:

"What we now be my gain if you give Ur daughter to him ..I never regret following your page..U are truly son of the soul ...keep moving sir."

Johnson Oduru added:

"That I don't really know she's a medical student kogi state about to round up that I think."

Yhemmy Oladipo stressed:

"Just so you understand. The sailor in question is Lieutenant in the Navy, that is equal to a captain in the Nigerian Army. He understands who he is and the power of his uniform! One sailor is equal to three trained military service personnel. I love d confidence in him."

Anwar Usman said:

"Now no body wan talk about he's tribe because him be Fulani , but if to say na bad thing him do na so u na go dey spread him name and his tribe join chaii this Life."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the sister of the officer who confronted FCT minister Wike has gone viral online over a promise she made to her brother.

Yerima’s friend reacts to viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a friend of Naval Officer Yerima, the soldier who went viral after arguing with FCT Minister Wike, shared his thoughts about the incident. He said Yerima was his best friend back in university and posted old photos of them together.

He added that after the video of Yerima standing his ground against the minister went online, many people called him to talk about it.

