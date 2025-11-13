A Nigerian man has said there was no need for any form of altercation between FCT minister, Nyesom Wike and A.M. Yerima

The man said there are steps Wike should have taken to have his way instead of resorting to insults

According to the man, the minister should have called military superiors who would have told the men on the ground to stand down

Wike's confrontation with a naval officer is still getting multiple reactions from Nigerians who are analysing the video that captured what happened.

Many have come to the conclusion that the situation would have been handled differently by the FCt minister.

The man said Wike should have called superior military officers. Photo credit: Facebook/Charles Ogbu.



The altercation ensued after the minister paid a visit to a disputed plot of land which was guarded by military officers.

But Charles Ogbu, a journalist and social commentator is of the opinion that the altercation was needless.

He said all the minister needed to do was to retreat and place a call to superior military officers.

His words:

"Meanwhile, all the minister could have done, if he wasn’t consumed by the usual Nigerian bigmanism, was to simply go through the established chain of command by calling any superior officer at the Defense Headquarters who would simply use the proper channels to issue the necessary order to have the officers and men on ground stand aside."

He said despite staying calm and exhibiting high level of restraint, A.M. Yerima still had his way and successfully executed his orders.

He noted:

"True power does not make noise neither does it shout. It operates silently and still get wielded successfully. In the incident between the FCT minister and the young military officer, the minister, in a bid to project power, was shouting and barking insults while the officer who seem more self-assured, remained polite even while being quite firm and assertive. In the end, the officer, despite being calm and polite, successfully had his way while the minister, despite all his shouting, turned back in disgrace."

The FCT minister had a verbal exchange with the military officer. Photo credit: X/Nyesom Wike.



Reactions to Charles' post

Lilie Mentor said:

"The minister can't call defense HQ because he has insulted and rubbishes every high standing person he met in a bid to assert himself as a powerful man."

James Otti said:

"This guy will go far in life. His polite courageous demeanor gives credence to an individual with a very seasoned family and professional upbringing. It would be wrong for the honourable minister to think of wielding any crude Nigerian political power against him later."

Elvis Inaya said:

"A simple court order and revocation from the minister would have addressed it maturedly without the shaming... Maybe he thought he's Fubara."

Source: Legit.ng