A man whose father owns a building, and in which one of the rooms was rented to viral naval officer Lt. Yerima, has made a fresh statement about him

The individual also mentioned the town where they were both born and raised, and made some statements about his secondary school

He shared several other things many people do not know about the officer as he gave his thoughts on the officer's clash with Wike

A Nigerian man who attended the same school as viral naval officer, Lt. Yerima, has mentioned some things about him after watching the video of his clash with FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

He took to his media page to speak about the said officer and mentioned that they both attended the same secondary school.

Lt. Yerima’s schoolmate talks about him

He also spoke about what might have led to the clash between the officer and Wike.

His statement comes amid the clash between the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, and the said military personnel, Lt. Yerima, who refused to grant access to a property to the FCT minister while citing the order of his superior officer.

The whole incident was captured in a report published by Legit.ng.

In the middle of this viral topic, a man who was a schoolmate of the viral officer has made a fresh revelation.

According to a post he made available on his page under the name Deribela Okujagu, he mentioned that he and the officer were both born and bred in the same town, which he identified as Elelenwo.

Speaking about the officer, he said:

"Now wey I don watch the video make I talk my own."

"This fine military officer was born and bred in Elelenwo Town. With the activities and things we saw while growing up in Elelenwo Town, normally he acted like every homegrown Elelenwo man who saw things in her street. While I was in JSS1 at V.C.C, this fine military officer was in JSS2 at the same secondary school."

He added that the said officer once lived in an apartment that belonged to his father, and it was a one-room apartment.

He continued:

"Once lived in my late father's one-room apartment. I believe whatever altercation he had with the F.C.T Minister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, was based on directives from his superior officer. You should understand that the military are always trained to respect and follow the law and command, no matter who is involved."

He went on to urge the officer and the FCT minister to have their issues settled for the interest of all."

He continued:

"I believe it will be settled in the best interest of the country, but I hope the landowners’ documents are actually in order."

"One thing we should understand is that as men, we can't please everyone, same with the F.C.T Minister."

As he made the post, concerned individuals stormed the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man speaks about Lt. Yerima

Chinda Benjamin noted:

"He will never act same, we all take others from anyone weather superior or not, even in our offices you take others but still use your description which common sense comes in , its done already which I know the FCT MINISTER can not just go for the removal of that property if it was genuine and sited in place, see how the FCT MINISTER transformed ABUJA today still we still count blames just because he is not a Muslim. MD my boy, anyway them say waiting day eat yam day grow."

Harbidex Akintoye added:

"Wetin concerns Muslim concerns Agbero behavior what is bad is bad not everything as human you show power or strength okay learn how to respect urself as an adult wherever you found yourself I can talk did you know what is in other person's mouth."

David Amadi noted:

"instructions from your boss, meeting some personality, you have to curtail it."

Kunta shared:

"Una be the problem of this country. Wetin bring religion into this now? Smh."

Sampson China said:

"Wike have know right to talk to a commission officer that way nothing like Muslim."

