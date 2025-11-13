A man who went to the same secondary school as the viral naval officer has made a sensitive statement about him that many people might not know

He spoke about their secondary school days together and revealed something very important regarding what the officer was known for at school

What he mentioned made many people praise the viral officer, as the video of him with Wike, the FCT Minister, continues to trend online

The classmate of the viral naval officer, Lt. Yerima, who attended the same secondary school with him, has mentioned the position the officer held while he was still a student at the school.

He took to his Facebook page to make the statement while the viral video of the said officer and that of the FCT Minister, Wike, trends online.

Viral naval officer praised by former classmate

The officer became a topic of discussion online due to how he handled the face-off with the FCT Minister.

In a report made available by Legit.ng, the officer is said to have made some statements after he was confronted by the FCT Minister.

Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, is said to have tried to access a property, but the naval officer refused him entry into the location while citing his superior’s order.

In the middle of this, a classmate of the officer took to social media to speak.

According to a post made available by the classmate, who identified himself as Engr. Efinity Ephraim Ejekwu, he spoke about the said officer in a post he made on his Facebook page.

Speaking about the issue, he mentioned how bad it is to challenge a person who is from Elelenwo.

He went on to add that Yerima was his classmate and mentioned the position he held in school.

His statement:

"Away from politics, you hardly challenge an Elelenwo son or anyone born in Elelenwo."

"Yerima was my classmate back at VCC, and he was the social prefect then."

"Now he's a celebrity, trending everywhere."

"Any engagement with our star boy Nyerishi Wike, you'll just automatically become an overnight celebrity."

"We'll make ‘em go beg oo...."

His post attracted the attention of many individuals who have stormed the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as classmate speaks about officer

Adio Kasim stressed:

"I was happy when I leant he attended VCC. So glad."

Chijioke Happiness stressed:

"Hmmmmmm. We are waiting to see who go beg who. Wike don collect. If be say na river state is thing happen now."

David Amadi added:

"Waiting for the part 2. It may not go well with the young officer."

Engr Saint Noted:

"AM Yerima na our own Elelenwo breed. Stayed at school Rd (the compound opp Covenant Child) Graduated from NDA in 2017.."

Samuel Nyesom shared:

"When the real heat comes cheerers will leave him to his fate; irony of the Nigeria social media space."

Mara Matt wrote:

"He has always been a coordinated guy back in our school days. I love how he responded to the Port-Harcourt talkative sorry FCT Minister."

Commie Don noted:

"Efinity beg for wetin nah, sentiment too full una body ikwerre people... Why must wike call him a fool say e been who nah."

Hanachor stressed:

"Is Elelenwo people known for disobedience and disrespect? I am sure it's not the Elelenwo that I know? I come in peace."

Allwell Chinwor said:

"The Small Solder fall your almighty oga Hands and you will be Sanctioned for Reporting This."

