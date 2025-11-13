Seun Kuti has shared his opinion on the clash between the naval officer and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

In a video posted on his Instagram page, he stated that the officer was not brave and suggested what he should have done instead

Fans reacted, expressing their thoughts on his remarks about the fracas, with some dragging him for his opinion

Controversial singer Seun Kuti has joined his colleagues in reacting to the viral video of the clash between FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Naval officer Ahmad Yerima.

The minister had lashed out at the young officer, prompting many reactions, including from social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman.

Fans react to Seun Kuti's video about Naval officer and Nyesom Wike.

Source: Instagram

VDM had blamed the minister and even warned him not to take over the land he wants to buy for his NGO.

In his reaction, Kuti blasted his best friend, VDM, and the young officer, stating that Yerima was not as brave as many had claimed.

He explained that for him, bravery would have been the officer rejecting orders to guard an illegal land and abandoning the constitution.

Seun added that bravery, in his view, meant obeying the constitution and suggested that true bravery would have been the officer looking Wike in the eye and telling him, “Your father is a fool.”

Seun Kuti send memo to Nigerians over Naval officer and Nyesom Wike's video.

Source: Instagram

Seun Kuti shares more on Wike's video

Not done, Kuti stated that the actions of both Wike and Yerima in the viral video were a disgrace to Nigeria, labeling them both cowards.

He went on to say that if Ahmad Yerima was truly brave, there wouldn’t be bandits all over the country.

According to the music star, it was only when the military was tasked with combating insurgency that it became clear the Nigerian army was ill-equipped, lacking the necessary firearms and armored tanks.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Seun Kuti;s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans as seen below:

@socialmattersss commented:

"Seun, you’re wrong on this one. A soldier must obey first before complaining. The military is a highly disciplined institution where the orders of your superiors must be strictly followed."

@plus1._ shared:

"No matter how they plan to deal with this soldier, it can never be as painful as the way he publicly dealt with Wike, so he’s still winning."

@ugosgram said:

"The time wey police put you for detention wetin you do?"

@d_bestivy shared:

"When e reach your turn, tell am like that! We’re happy how Yerima acted."

@ opasoja commented:

"I no blame you shaa, na because u don too suffer from military hand since ur father prime na suffer na why anything military u no like ham."

