A journalist has shared his experience with the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who recently passed away due to cancer

In her post, she spoke at length about her encounter with him and what she noticed about him while interviewing him

Her post has since gone viral as social media users took turns mourning the late Nollywood actor’s death

A Nigerian journalist named Bolatito Onipede Adebayo turned to social media to react to the death of Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo.

The post followed the announcement of the actor’s death, which went viral online and drew emotional responses from members of the public.

A journalist describes Alexx Ekubo's character during her last interview with him. Photo: Bolatito Onipede Adebayo

Source: Facebook

Alexx Ekubo: Journalist shares encounter with actor

On her Facebook page, Bolatito Onipede Adebayo shared what made Alexx Ekubo different from the other celebrities she had interviewed.

She said in her Facebook post:

“As a journalist, I have interviewed celebrities and encountered all kinds of personalities, the difficult ones, the arrogant ones, the rude ones, and the ones who make you feel small simply because they are famous. But Alex Ekubo was never any of those things. Alex was kind. Not the fake, performative kind of kindness celebrities switch on for cameras, but the calm, genuine type that revealed itself in little moments when nobody was paying attention.

“I interviewed him twice or three times, and all experiences stayed with me long after the articles were published. I remember our last interview vividly. It was for a magazine shoot, and honestly, things were falling apart behind the scenes.

“Delays, tension, confusion, the kind of chaos that can easily frustrate even the nicest person. Nevertheless , Alex never lost his cool. Never raised his voice. Never blamed anyone.

“Instead, he encouraged us. He made us feel better while we were struggling to hold everything together. That stayed with me. Because people reveal who they truly are when things are not going smoothly.

“Alex was a superstar. A phenomenal actor. A man blessed with immense talent and presence. He could step into any role and own it completely. Watching him on screen was always a joy because he carried his craft with so much ease and excellence.

“But beyond the fame, beyond the lights and cameras, this was the Alex I knew, cool, calm, gifted, brilliant, peaceful, deeply respectful, and full of grace.

“And yes… a Jesus boy. I remember how passionately he spoke about Jesus during our interviews. Not in a rehearsed or publicity-driven way, but from a sincere place.

“One moment I will never forget was overhearing him preach peace to a lady quietly on set. He did not know anyone was listening. That conversation was not for publicity. It was simply who he was.”

A journalist shares Alexx Ekubo’s unexpected behaviour during her last interview with him. Photo: Bolatito Onipede Adebayo

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail journalist's experience with Alexx Ekubo

Chidimma Goodness Innocent said:

"I do watched his show back then, truly he lived well. Rest well Alex."

Oba-Daini Bukola Bolaji said:

"So sad! He was a gentle,humble and kind Personality...."

Taye Wilson said:

"He will be remembered with love."

In a related story, a woman posted the screenshot of what she saw when she visited the Instagram page of Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover, Fancy, after the actor’s death.

Woman shares conversations with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken woman took to social media to share the conversation he had with the late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, whom she first met in 2017.

Reacting to the sad news of his death, the woman spoke about their last conversation and an argument they once had when they first met.

Source: Legit.ng