A Nigerian man has taken to social media to speak about the face-off between FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and a naval officer.

He explained the incident and said that Wike had the right to give an order, which the officer was supposed to obey

He also mentioned the law the officer allegedly broke and how his actions may have unknowingly harmed his military career

A Nigerian man has joined several other Nigerians to talk about Yerima, a naval officer who recently went viral after a video of him surfaced on social media.

The officer was recently involved in a face-off with FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, in Abuja over a property.

Man speaks on viral clash

Details of the story were later published online by Legit.ng, and in the middle of this, several individuals have continued to share their thoughts about the incident.

A Nigerian man, in a fresh post, said the officer has done something he wasn’t supposed to.

According to a post made available by a Facebook user with the username Ayar Kway Amardy, he mentioned that the officer isn’t on the same level with the FCT Minister while listing those who are on the same level with him.

He wrote:

"Now let's be honest, in the ranking of national officers, the FCT Minister is higher in rank than any service chief. It is only the Chief of Defence Staff that is on equal rank with him in the order of hierarchy."

Speaking about another thing, he mentioned that the actions of the said officer are against the Land Use Act and explained why. He wrote:

"Also, by the Land Use Act, the FCT Minister is the sole holder of all lands in the FCT, and he administers the land for and on behalf of the President and the Grand Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

He went ahead to speak more as he shared his opinion:

"In my opinion, the young officer has not only goofed but has just ruined his military career."

"The young officer was overzealous and had some ill-conceived motive , very unprofessional to exchange words with a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

"We may not like Wike's face, but the truth has to be told."

As he made the post, many individuals who read what he wrote stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man criticizes Yerima

Nwala added:

"How some of uno dey reason self,so if your people say he obey the order of his superior then who wike dey work for."

Chi Nedu noted:

Abeg which word he exchange ,Belike I no hear that side…he only counted the insults with a calm and polite tone,Oga minister Abi Governor of FCT nah do himself,he think say if he open his lion’s mouth every body go dey fear."

Ibrahim Sanusi shared:

"You are very wrong Mr man. There are protocols and channels of communication. Wike has belittle himself to have engaged the brave, intelligent, courageous young officer in confrontation. There are better procedures and protocols for him as a minister."

tender said:

"Bro tho you are making no sense at all,so you want to tell me that even if it's his superior in office should give him orders he has to disobey his superior,and listen to a minister that's an intruder,you heard him say the he is obeying orders,and you know how the military works,wike was supposed to take his anger out on his superior not to publicly abuse the officer,so you also mean that if I have a land in Abuja purchased with proper documents,wike has the right to collect the land and sell it to another person?? That's nonsense my guy to me you are not making sense, maybe you should go and read the constitution well and see were wike's power ends,the only commander in chief of the armed forces is the president not the minister,if the president is the one he disobeyed then we would have blamed him."

