A lawyer has shared his legal opinion regarding the faceoff between FCT minister Nyesom Wike and a naval officer over a property in Abuja

The lawyer faulted both parties and spoke about the law which the officer and his superior violated due to the steps they took

He mentioned the said law in his post, and many people rushed to the comments to share their thoughts because of what he said

A Nigerian lawyer has reacted to the video which shows the clash between a federal minister, Nyesom Wike, and a naval officer over a property in Abuja.

The said incident is over a property alleged to be owned by a top naval personnel.

Lawyer explains military limits in land disputes. Photo source: Facebook/The People's Parliament

Source: Facebook

Lawyer reacts to Wike, naval officer clash

Legit.ng, in a recently published story, reported that Wike had tried to access a property in Abuja, but a naval officer stationed on the property prevented him from entering.

This, however, led to a confrontation between the two.

A Nigerian lawyer who watched the clip has shared his opinion on the matter and what the law says.

According to a post he made on his page named The People's Parliament via a popular social media platform, Facebook, the lawyer mentioned that both parties are wrong.

Speaking about the naval officer, he mentioned that the officer’s duty is not connected to what he was doing on the Abuja property.

His statement:

"WIKE VS NIGERIAN NAVAL OFFICERS."

"What does the law say?"

"We may be happy that Wike met his match today.

We may even say, dem serve am the food of intimidation wey him sef dey serve others."

"But, regardless of our personal opinion, the law is not emotional and will never be."

"Under the law, a military officer does not have the right to intervene in land dispute matters, talk less of stopping a Minister from inspecting a land."

Lawyer shares opinion on naval officer’s actions. Photo source: Facebook/The People's Parliament

Source: Facebook

He cited a specific law called the Land Use Act to back his position. He continued:

"Under the Land Use Act, the Governor of a state is primarily responsible for the allocation and management of land within such a state, of which Wike is equivalent to in the FCT."

"Land disputes are civil cases, and even the Police don’t have the right to intervene until there is a crime, like fighting."

"The basic responsibility of the Nigerian military is to defend Nigeria from external aggression, maintain territorial integrity, and secure the borders. Suppress insurrection and act in aid of civil authorities to restore order (under specific conditions and Presidential directive only)."

"Any attempt by a military officer, like what we saw today, to assert jurisdiction or forcibly intervene in a non-military land dispute is unlawful and an abuse of power."

"That military officer, and whoever sent them on that mission, needs to face punishment for acting outside their legal jurisdiction."

"It is an insult to our democratic ruling to have a military officer sent to protect ordinary land."

"A civil case for that matter, o no."

"Ignorance of the law is no excuse."

His post got the attention of many individuals who have taken to the comment page to react.

Reactions as lawyer faults naval officer

Charles added:

"You for go there to tell the Naval Officer what the law say na let them show you what Military Order say."

Temilola Akinyemi shared:

"The soldiers don make this year slogan valid once again o “No gree for anybody” Even police sef collect him own."

Kudos wrote:

"You go quote law tire E dey record say dem sha don serve am breakfast Wey him dey serve others."

Prince Chuks noted:

"Sometimes when I read things like this, I can't help but laugh out so loud. Is there anything like the principle of rule of law in Nigerian government? NO is the answer. U go quote law tire."

Ogan Rogers stressed:

"Abeg who go fit catch Atanda for me . Forget law, the officer is the hero of the day for his composure and steeze. He should be promoted."

Darlington Godwin stated:

"Atanda e be like say military order sounds as a joke for ur ear ? My oga asked to stand 🧍here and protect his property (land), I no fit shift from there until my oga ask me to do so

That young man need to be promoted for not deviating from his assignment position."

Fejiro Agbajie shared:

"If they explain Nigeria problems to you and you understand it, just know your chances of getting mad is very high."

Ada said:

"Oga so u expect the man to be saying yes sir I am a fool, Oga parliament when e reach ur turn accept oo."

Read the post below:

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the sister of the officer who confronted FCT Minister Nyesom Wike went viral after promising to do her brother’s laundry.

Military man proposes marriage to Lt. Yerima

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man serving with the United Nations saw a video of naval officer Lt. Yerima confronting FCT Minister Nyesom Wike over a property dispute.

Impressed by Yerima’s calm and firm response, the man went online and jokingly suggested that Yerima should marry his daughter. The post quickly went viral, with many people reacting to the unusual but heartfelt proposal.

Source: Legit.ng