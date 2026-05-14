A young pharmacist has warned people, especially women, about five common habits that can cause kidney failure

In a post shared via her official Instagram account, she listed the habits and advised netizens to avoid them

Social media users who came across her now-viral post did not hesitate to share their thoughts in the comments section

A young pharmacist has cautioned the public, particularly women, against several everyday practices she said could lead to kidney failure.

The warning appeared in a post she shared on her official Instagram page, where she outlined the habits and urged people to abandon them.

Pharmacist warns against five habits that can cause kidney failure. Photo credit: @Says_stephanie/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Pharmacist warns against 5 common habits

The message was posted by via her official Instagram account identified as @says_stephanie.

She opened by stressing that individuals who wished to avoid kidney damage before the age of 40 needed to stop the habits immediately.

According to her, one of the practices involved taking medication without professional guidance.

She advised against using drugs for minor ailments unless a doctor had prescribed them, questioning why people resorted to self-medication.

Another concern she raised was insufficient water intake. She explained that chronic dehydration could cause the kidneys to hold onto toxins, and recommended drinking plain water instead of turning to chilled soft drinks or energy drinks.

The pharmacist also outlined the risks associated with consuming large amounts of highly processed foods.

She suggested that when hunger struck, people should choose healthier options and avoid items such as meat pies and puff-puff.

She added that snacks should be limited and that making time to prepare nourishing meals was important for internal health.

The lady remarked that many young people were already in hospital with kidney stones and awaiting transplants.

Another point concerned the habit of holding in urine. She stated that once the urge arose, it should be acted upon promptly by using the restroom.

She further encouraged regular body movement, clarifying that exercise did not require a gym visit.

The young pharmacist suggested playing a favourite song for a few minutes and using that time to dance or jump, describing it as sufficient physical activity.

Pharmacist advises women about five habits that can cause kidney failure. Photo credit: @Says_stephanie/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

She concluded by saying that following the advice could help protect kidney health over the long term and thanked her audience for listening and understanding.

Reactions as pharmacist speaks about kidney failure

The video quickly circulated online, drawing numerous reactions from Nigerians who commented under it.

Royal_natural_hair said:

"Tell them ooooo."

Diamonds_hair_affair said:

"Thank you for not beating us from the screen."

Jeffretz1 said:

"I didn’t see smoking and drinking here."

Amna198005 reacted:

"At some point we will stop eating entirely."

Zeyzey8747 said:

"Leave puff puff alone keh, Mba O Dr. Hmmm Omo. Okay pretty Dr, we don hear ma."

Mizadarah101 commented:

"That number 5 All those times we go for scan in hospitals and u feel like urinating, still they will tell u that you are not pressed enough to do the scan, isnt that holding of urine?? So you people want make kidney chop ba?"

123c758 said:

"Thank you so much."

Akeembarakatomolara added:

"Am guilty of the last one I will change."

See the post below:

Anatomist speaks on important medical tests

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a human anatomist and health coach went viral on social media after giving advice to his followers on Instagram.

In a video posted on his official account, he advised them to take five medical tests, which he said were necessary for people aged 30 and above.

Source: Legit.ng