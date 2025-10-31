A Nigerian wig vendor was thrown into shock and despair after stepping into her shop and realising something devastating had happened overnight

Struggling to hold back tears, she took to TikTok to show the heartbreaking scene and share how deeply the incident affected her

Her emotional cry for help revealed that the loss went beyond her own goods, leaving her uncertain about what to do next

A Nigerian wig vendor burst into tears and begged God for help after she arrived at her shop only to discover that everything had been looted.

She shared a video showing herself breaking down and lamenting over what had happened.

According to her, she arrived at her shop on October 28 only to find that all her wigs had been stolen by someone she has yet to identify.

In a post she made on her TikTok page, @genzhairs, she revealed that the person who carried out the theft also took wigs belonging to her customers, along with other valuables.

She cried bitterly over the situation while calling for help.

In her TikTok video, she said in part:

"I came to the shop this morning to meet an empty shop. Somebody has raided me, they robbed me of everything I hustled hard for."

She continued, saying that the thieves also took money during the robbery.

"They took every hair in my shop; you people should see, all the hairs. They robbed me, they emptied me. God help me, I don’t know what to do. All the money, some customers’ hair nothing is in my shop. Not even one wig left in my shop. Oh Jesus."

Reactions as wig seller weeps bitterly

Rachael noted:

"Them no Dey put hair for store honestly especially better hairs."

Angela said:

"The person that did this knows you."

Sandra Boateng added:

"This is a close person, cos real robbers will not even place the mannequin back we'll, it will be on the floor. Humans are Soo wi(Ked hm."

chiomaochade wrote:

"It’s someone close to you that did this."

As a girl child I must makeit said:

"Omo sometimes leave this crying of a thing o I go reach juju."

omolara lawal noted:

"My question is we they go and sell the hair?"

~☻SLꨄ shared:

"Imagine crying n recording after that nothing came so u have to cry n record it again."

HAIR BY HARRIET wrote:

"To those that caused you this pain, they will never know peace."

Lash Girl in port harcourt stressed:

"Since thrift hair business start, na so so thief thief sorry stranger."

biolasbar_1 added:

"Where u do people gather dis strength to just pick up phone and start doing video wen such happen? Sorry am not mocking you! Only tv was stolen in my shop and I couldn’t even explain to neighbors asking me questions."

NALU noted:

"And the person that did that might even be someone close o who has been eyeing your shop and progress."

sleekandstylebynhessa said:

"if you’re working hard without support from anyone, you’re going to understand her pain. This is so sad, please if she’s your friend kindly stay close to her, I know what I’m saying. Two years ago I nearly went mad after a Chinese supplier scammed me. It’s not easy at all to come out of a thing like this. So sorry dear. Sending you lots hugs."

