A Nigerian lady has shared the moment she bumped into popular actress, Regina Daniels, in Lekki, Lagos state

In the video the actress was seen coming out of a shopping plaza with two of her personal assistants walking beside her

However, some netizens expressed sadness that there was no convoy and security in sight like when she was in her billionaire husband's house

A Nigerian lady captured an unexpected encounter with popular actress Regina Daniels in Lekki, Lagos state.

The short meeting, which took place outside a shopping plaza, quickly drew attention online after she shared the clip showing the actress stepping out of the complex.

Lady gushes over Regina Daniels after meeting her in Lekki. Photo credit: @qwnrose/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Regina Daniels spotted without security, convoy

Regina was accompanied by two of her personal assistants who walked closely beside her as she made her way out of the building.

The clip was shared on TikTok by a user identified as @qwnrose, who sounded excited to have come across the movie star.

In the clip, she was heard admiring Regina’s looks and expressing her excitement about seeing her in person.

Her reaction showed genuine happiness and joy, as she repeatedly commented on how beautiful the actress appeared in real life.

Regina immediately handed the lady some money and instructed her to share it with other fans who had gathered around the spot.

However, despite the gesture, some social media users expressed concern over the absence of a convoy or security detail around the actress.

They compared the situation to the period when Regina was often seen with her billionaire husband’s team and was usually surrounded by escorts.

Lady excited after meeting Regina Daniels in Lekki, Lagos state. Photo credit: @qwnrose/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

For many, the lack of such a presence caused feelings of concern and curiosity about her current lifestyle.

Reactions as lady posts rare video of Regina Daniels

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@belladove8 said:

"Life get at you so fast no more bodyguards and convoys."

@Mummy K said:

"Very fine looking so sweet na same una Dey shade am online."

@Dim~ple camerüñ said:

"You see this life, is nothing."

@Melo reacted:

"She’s so humble."

@odumekemargaret44 reacted:

"Where dey money way she give una."

@ruchi_isback10 said:

"Simplicity is just sweet. Freedom at last."

@big_mira said:

"She's really nice and I love the fact that she love and respect all her fans."

@user6676072339783 asked:

"Where’s her body guards??"

@Preety said:

"All of u are after guards no one is talking about how she is walking majestically."

@Hope said:

"Such a queen."

@favourite baby fay said:

"Before she no be regular person wey dem dey too see o chai freedom is so sweet."

@Nma said:

"How this girl wan take hide from ned like this."

@Uwaye said:

"The way God go take fight for this my baby girl Gina ned will not see it coming. God bless you Gina. You were just an innocent child. God bless you."

@Vanyä added:

"This girl should go back to her husband, Lagos life will ruin her. she's unsafe in Lagos."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady shares observation about Regina Daniels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady shared a video exposing what she noticed on Regina Daniels’ body in a clip the actress posted while on a private jet.

In the video, the lady discussed details of the actress' appearance and expressed her surprise at what she noticed.

Source: Legit.ng