According to a post she made available on her page, @asabaphotographer_ via a popular social media platform, TikTok, she shared that a customer who visited her shop died just hours after leaving.

In her TikTok post, she detailed that the customer was rushing, telling her he wanted to travel but got involved in an accident on the way.

She added that he had come to her shop to take photos because his brother asked him to.

The description, which better explains the post, reads:

"He was rushing to travel, accident took him away. He just came to snap because his brother asked him to. Little did we know that we were spending our last moments with him. God, please protect my client for me. Untimely death is not our portion."

As the TikTok post made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as photographer shares touching story

girl.likechizzy0 wrote:

"From his lookit seems like he knows the end is near omo."

✰𝐄𝐖𝐀 wrote:

"My his soul rest in peace but which kind picture you snap like this."

Emmanuel Gadgets added:

"The pose shows the spirit isn’t there anymore."

NAIL-TECH IN ASABA noted:

"Omg may his soul Rip. I felt a bit awkward the day you posted a vlog about the shoot day, I just can’t tell. I ended up sharing the vlog to my other acct just for no reason. This is so heartbreaking."

Akuabata shared:

"All of a sudden una don sabi death eyes and looks? Ok o rest in peace."

Mreligible added:

"The pics feels somehow in the pictures , no form of happiness or feelings , more like the soul and spirit knew."

ASABA MOBILE PHOTOGRAPHER stressed:

"God abeg protect us all…this is so sad."

LASH/NAILS TECH IN ASABA wrote:

"His look says it all omg this life ehhhh may his soul rest in peace."

jewelry vendor in portharcourt added:

"Omo this another kind of pain that hits differently oh."

Edit_with.gold stressed:

"It is well i lost one of my client to accident on her way to her shoot. i found out one year later RIP mirabel."

GraceMwanza noted:

"He was giving the death stare my brother had that same look days before he died."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman publicly accused a photographer of making her look short and enlarging her head after a N30,000 photoshoot.

Final pictures of late evangelist go viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian photographer identified as Uforotobong Abia from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, went viral after sharing the last photos he took of the late evangelist Dr. Uma Ukpai just days before his passing.

In an emotional Facebook post, Abia expressed deep sorrow over the preacher’s death and revealed that the pictures were captured shortly before the evangelist’s final moments. He described Dr. Ukpai as a true general in God’s army and reminisced on his powerful ministry and impact on millions of lives.

