A lawyer gained attention online after cleverly handling her landlord, who tried to raise her rent unexpectedly

She shared the method she used to deal with the landlord, which impressed many people on social media.

Her story sparked discussions about tenants’ rights and how to handle unfair rent increases

A Nigerian lawyer is being celebrated online after she outsmarted her landlord, who tried to increase her rent, and shared what she did to stop him from going through with it.

This is contained in a post she shared on a popular social media platform, where the lawyer, who is female, detailed the whole experience.

Lawyer stops landlord from raising rent

Many individuals who read her post have flooded the comment section to ask her questions about exactly what she did that prevented the landlord from increasing her rent as planned.

According to a post she shared on her page @ChisomAgbafor via the popular social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the lawyer detailed the whole drama between her and the landlord and even shared the nickname he gave her afterwards.

According to her, the landlord tried to increase her house rent, and not understanding why, she wrote to him to ask for justification.

Her statement:

"My landlord tried to increase my rent, so I wrote him a letter asking him to justify the increment."

She mentioned that after sending the letter, the landlord never responded and did not increase the rent either.

She continued:

"He never replied and he never increased it either. But since that day, anytime he sees me, he just shakes his head and says: ‘Omo Igbo ti o ní ekó, wahala lo gbé wá si ilé mi.’"

After frequently hearing certain statements from her landlord, she took to social media to ask for their meaning:

"My Yoruba people, please, is this an insult or a compliment?"

As the post gained traction online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady outsmarts landlord

@iamdamiosky said:

"For you to know the write punctuation that means you understand perfectly."

@Amy_beke shared:

"You can write Yoruba? Wow. I’m struggling to even learn it."

@FabsTola noted:

"He’s complimenting you next time he wont accept a lawyer."

@aniedi79 stressed:

"If you remembered what he said wrote it so well in Yoruba, how come you don’t understand what it means?"

@gentlebjgiant noted:

To be honest with you, I can’t say it’s an insult and I can’t say it’s not. He’s probably saying that an Igbo lady who doesn’t have manners came to his house with problem but guess what? I’ve dealt with the man and he can’t do anything about it."

@femstic09 stressed:.

"He’s not collecting the next rent from you and you’ll pack out of his house."

@UcPaul3 added:

"What was the content of the letter? I need help biko. Does ot have to be sent by a lawayer cause i see you're one?"

@_swift_rio wrote:

"Na why dem no one give my guy wey be lawyer house too be this when he dey hunt. Nigerians despise when people know their rights, they want you to beg or succumb to their demands."

@xSterman said:

"Wait oo! Is it a law in Nigeria that a landlord cannot increase house rent unless he justifies it in writing to the tenant? I sincerely want to know. Cos the whole thing sounds like a drama - that or the landlord just let it slide and is just bidding his time for the next move."

Read her post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady was shocked after receiving a letter from her landlord, informing her that her house rent had been increased from ₦1.2 million to ₦1.8 million per year

Tenant shocked by sudden rent increase

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady was shocked after receiving a letter from her landlord’s lawyer, informing her that her house rent in Edo State had been doubled from ₦350,000 to ₦700,000, with payment required before December 2025.

The landlord, who resides in the UK, sent the notice through his lawyer, leaving the tenant frustrated over the steep increase. The lady shared her experience on TikTok, sparking discussions on legal rights and the fairness of such rent hikes.

