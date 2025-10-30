A Nigerian teacher has shared a video on TikTok showing what she 'caught' one of her little pupils doing after school hours

In the video, she said she had to leave her office just to capture the moment on camera and shared it online for everyone to see

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian teacher recently captured a touching moment involving one of her pupils at school.

The video, recorded after school hours, showed what the teacher described as an unexpected scene that made her leave her office and record it.

Little girl goes viral after singing at school.

Source: TikTok

Little girl sings passionately after school

The teacher, known on TikTok as @odunolaayobamii, explained that she had noticed one of her pupils still on the school premises after classes had ended.

The little girl, dressed in her uniform, had been waiting for her parents to pick her up when she suddenly began singing passionately to herself.

In the clip, the pupil was sitting at one corner and singing her song as though she were on stage.

According to the teacher, the sight made her laugh and also moved her deeply at the same time, causing her to step out of her office to watch and capture the moment on video.

The clip showed the girl sitting alone but full of energy, singing with genuine feeling, unaware that she was being recorded.

"I caught one of my students unaware singing. She was singing the song so passionately. She was waiting for parents to come pick her up then she started singing. Her actions really got me. It was so funny that I had to leave my office to watch her sing," the teacher said.

Little girl sings at the top of her voice after school hours. Photo credit: Westend61/ Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as little girl sings after school

TikTok users reacted to the video in the comments section.

@PROPHET DAMILARE SOLOMON said:

"How can I celebrate the baby by having her parents account details I wanna use this offering to bless all the barren to conceive and be a mother. God bless you girl."

@Ifunsho said:

"Wetin dey make me laugh no pass when she say "emi ti aiye ti for my mind, you wey never see life, life never get your time."

@PAMILERIN said:

"Omolomo when her parent no gree come pick her for school. Na hunger cause all this song."

@R.S.F said:

"God bless the Parent. Thank God no be Zazu song she dey sing. Children only express what they are exposed to."

@Bukky_Leo said:

"Why is it taking this Angel's parent so long before she is picked up? Its so Obviouss thay she is entertaining herself while waiting."

@Hair braider in Ibadan/bodija said:

"This girl is aware of her reality and finds joy in it. She uses a nylon bag for lunch bag, but it doesn't bring her down, even when she sees others with fancier bags. She's grateful for what she has."

@Goshenbabee said:

"Olorun Barry tide emi ma ri se o du u. With her tiny pointing finger. Na only she know the battle she escape in her previous life.Eku ikale moinmi. Bawo lese rin.Welcome back grandma."

@Lizabetty said:

"Olorun barrytide emi ma rise odudu but wait oo na werey plenty for this comment section. I don laugh tire."

@OLAJESU added:

"I pray God of Apostle Ayodele Babalola Joseph will never leave you once, and also release the spirit of excellent upon you in Jesus Mighty Name Amen."

Little girl sings passionately in video

