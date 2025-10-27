A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her former apartment, where she couldn't sleep because of rats that ravaged the place

According to the lady, the rats 'chased her out', especially because she was very scared of animals, insects and rodents

Social media users who came across her video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to her experience

A Nigerian lady has opened up about her ordeal with a rat-infested apartment, recounting how the situation made it impossible for her to sleep.

In a video posted online, she displayed the apartment, explaining how the rodents had driven her away due to her fear of animals, insects, and pests.

Lady moves out of house because of rats

The video was shared by the TikTok user @sayenny, who explained her decision to move out of the property.

She explained that the presence of rats had become unbearable, causing her to live temporarily with a friend.

Fortunately, shortly afterwards, she was able to get a new space for herself and this brought her relief and happiness.

According to her, leaving the infested apartment before her nineteenth birthday felt like a huge achievement, as she finally secured a space that she felt comfortable and safe in.

"POV: I moved out of my house cause of rats that didn't let me sleep. Rat is a very valid reason because I started living with my friend, meanwhile I have a house but rats chased me out (I’m very scared of animals, insects/ rodents ). I’m so happy I fulfilled this before my 19th birthday. I love my new beautiful space," she said.

Reactions as lady shares experience with rats

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Uniquetoun said:

"Rats are demonic!!People say I’m dramatic but they don’t understand it I."

@Kaira said:

"This is a very valid reason! As a person who hates all animals in general, I freak out everytime I see rats,I will become restless and I won’t even be able to sleep. Congratulations on your new space."

@Ameedah said:

"I can imagine the pain rat can be very very annoying cause if you’re someone like me that can’t sleep in any site of them you will get exhausted happy for you stranger me and rat gum next semester again cause agent Dey call house for me 250k."

@HANDMADE FOOTWEAR/OWERRI reacted:

"What about those small cockroaches, they don't grow what they do it's to multiply, they are more uncomfortable that rats. You fit Dey your bed make cockroaches climb your body."

@P baby said:

"My mom will say only watches fears rats but till this very day am still scared of rats in my previous house I don’t go to the kitchen at night."

@Slippers/bags vendor in Asaba added:

"We just rented one newly Omor d rat nd d smell at late night thinking of moving out but the house rent is just at too much and to get a new house is still cost also."

Source: Legit.ng