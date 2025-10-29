Regina Daniels was spotted holding hands with an unidentified man amid reports of separation from Ned Nwoko

The sighting was coming days after she reportedly moved out of her husband’s mansion with her kids

Fans questioned whether the mystery man is a close friend or someone new in the actress’s life

Nollywood star Regina Daniels has got netizens talking again after a new video showed her stepping out with a mystery man amid reports of her separation from billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The video, which surfaced online, captured the mother of two walking side-by-side with the unidentified man.

What caught many eyes, however, was the moment the actress gently held his hand as they smiled and walked together.

Regina Daniels spotted with an unidentified man amid reports of separation from Ned Nwoko. Photos: @regina.daniels/IG.

Source: Instagram

The actress, dressed in a simple yet classy outfit, looked relaxed and happy, a stark contrast to the recent tension surrounding her marriage.

While some fans believe the mystery man might just be a friend or colleague, others speculated that Regina might be moving on after her rumored split from Ned Nwoko.

Weeks earlier, reports surfaced that the actress had left her husband’s Abuja mansion following allegations of domestic violence.

She has reportedly been living in her new N150 million Lagos home, which she recently unveiled.

Watch the video here:

Mixed reactions trail Regina Daniels' video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@alaye_ng:

"She hold the guy hand like the way we dey hold tip of the dustbin nylon observe!"

@MOkpogode

"Freedom is truly sweet! She just left a bound age called marriage. She’s not only beautiful — being married to an older man actually preserved her charm and ‘mileage’ far more than many women her age in this generation."

@EziokwuIyke:

"From 1 Ned to another Ned.... na wetin I wan talk but I heard the guy na her hairstylist. Make we rest for her matter biko"

@visionsofstream:

"Regina no fit try am! I believe say her not been able to do other guys na one of the things wey dey make am dey go gaga"

@DeReal_Francis:

"They have started passing her around oh... Every man with money will want a piece of the pie like this... Because think of it, no woman with value leaves her matrimonial home in this way"

@promise0807074:

"The freedom she has now she doesn’t have it when she was with that old man now I understand it better"

@Maxwell_now:

"I've always said it that Women already has replacement before leaving any relationship"

Regina Daniels reportedly moved out of her husband's house. Photo: @regina.daniels/IG.

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels' brother raises alarm

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels’ brother, Samuel Daniels, popularly known as Sammy West, shared a shocking message he allegedly received from the police.

In a screenshot recently posted on his Instagram story, the message claimed he was being invited for questioning over multiple offenses, including criminal conspiracy, trespass, assault, criminal intimidation, theft, and cyberbullying.

Sammy, who appeared taken aback by the content of the message, wrote that he couldn’t believe the tone of the invitation, describing it as “wild.”

Source: Legit.ng