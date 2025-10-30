A video showed what a bride did after catching a wedding guest who tried to steal money that was sprayed

The bride quickly reacted after seeing someone who stole money that was being sprayed on her and the groom

Her quick reaction caught people’s attention on social media, as some shared their similar experiences

A viral video on social media showed what a bride did when a wedding guest tried to steal money while people were spraying.

The couple and her friends were dancing on the stage, and people were showering them with money.

The video by @alexchineke on TikTok showed how boxes were provided for people to spray their money into.

A few seconds into the video showed that the bride noticed that someone had collected part of the money that was being sprayed.

She walked over to where the person was, collected the money, and threw it into the available box.

After collecting the money from the person, she said:

“Take him out.”

The video was captioned:

“Why you go dey thief couple money for wedding? People actually get mind oo.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trails bride’s action on wedding day

@Queen EDWINA said:

"For one 500, howwwww?? that a very tacky act yeah the guy is wrong for taking whats not his but I bet you more money has left that event than she can imagine,can she go after everyone!??plus saying they should take your guest out my darling that’s a very tacky acttt be honest to yourself."

@cha_ritee1 said:

"Before you say she’s observant, who noticed it’s the husband that whispered to her and pointed at that direction, before she took action as a strong woman that she is,the husband then continued to give the command to esccort him out. Weldone to the both of them tho."

@lordlisa said:

"I do am on my wedding, my husband hail me nwanyi ike."

@chef Toyo said:

"But carton day three to put money na why them go still day put money for ground."

@DYNAMIC USHERS AND EVENT said:

Very vigilant bride."

Nollywood Redefined

no penny must lose o, Na them know how much they spend."

@NATURAL HAIR SALON IN BENIN

Fling him out!! 1 note before you know e go snattch box run!!!"

@Shuga David said:

"As dt person get mind steal 500 he go still run one rap."

@Fara bankz said:

"And e fit be say the person no spray one naira oo thief i like watin she do."

Another bride went viral over what she did when a guest did something suspicious to the groom during the couple's dance.

The bride quickly reacted to the situation, and netizens praised her for being sensitive to the environment.

In a related story, a groom's mum's speech trended online over how she described her son and his new wife.

