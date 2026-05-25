A young Nigerian lady who lives in Korea is trending online after her landlord gifted her a large amount of money

The young lady shared photos showing the money and mentioned how much she thinks it is in naira

The post from the young lady also explains the reason the Korean landlord rewarded the easy-going tenant

A Korean landlord has given a Nigerian lady a huge amount of Korean currency, won, as a gift because she did not damage the house and did not receive complaints from neighbors about her.

The Nigerian lady who received the money from her Korean landlord took to social media to share this, as she also shared a picture showing the currency.

Nigerian lady in Korea receives big cash gift from landlord, shares total amount. Photo Source: Twitter/Mairo_Mbs

Source: Twitter

Nigerian lady gets rewarded by korean landlord

In the post, she mentioned the exact amount she was given in Korean currency while also mentioning the amount the money might be if it is converted to the Nigerian naira.

@Mairo_Mbs said in her post:

“My landlady in Korea just gave us 300k Korean won which is almost ₦282,000 in naira 🥹❤️.”

The lady who is currently in Korea explained further in her post the reason the Korean landlord took the kind step.

Korean landlord rewards Nigerian lady with cash for being a good tenant. Photo Source: Twitter/Mairo_Mbs

Source: Twitter

Her statement:

“She said since we’ve never had any complaints from the neighbors and didn’t cause any damage to the house, she wanted to give it to us as a thank you. Honestly, I was so surprised and grateful.”

The money which she mentioned, when converted to the Nigerian naira, is worth exactly N271,152.

The post by the lady has drawn reactions on social media.

Reactions as lady in Koarea shares experience

@saintmichail_ stated:

"Why not come back to Nigeria so your landlady will give you 300k or maybe increase your house rent, You guys will be in the abroad and be spilling rubbish, Why not come back home."

@LeonardoOkojie stressed:

"For those economic illiterates that like asking "what can N10 buy you in Nigeria".... can they answer my question? "What can SKW 10 buy you in. South Korea?"

@Seyiquadri wrote:

"Seriously..... You've enjoyed another person country,now come back home build a house and start giving your tenant cash back."

@Idarabasimi shared:

"This warmed my heart fr. As a Nigerian abroad, maintaining that 'no drama' rep is the real MVP move. Your landlady get sense!"

@hkmftk noted:

"But ordinarily, most Nigerian landlords will never do this. We have a long way to go in this country."

@Mhizta9ja added:

"Wow, this is incredibly wholesome! In a world where landlord/landlady stories are usually filled with premium drama, you actually found a real-life angel. Having a landlord appreciate you for just being a good, peaceful tenant is rare anywhere, let alone internationally."

@EtimRaw said:

"Wow, that’s such a kind gesture not every landlord would do that. Respect for being good tenants and gratitude for her generosity, this is humanity at its best."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady in Korea became the best student in her Korean language school. She said she started dreaming of learning Korean when she was 14 years old.

She worked hard, finished her studies, and won a prize as the best student. She also said she will now continue her studies in fashion design in Korea.

Thrift seller finds Korean currency in dress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a thrift seller made people talk online after she found foreign money inside a second-hand dress she was selling.

She said she found 1000 Korean won in the dress and posted a video on TikTok to ask people to help her change it to naira.

Source: Legit.ng