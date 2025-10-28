A young Nigerian lady went viral on X after displaying the amount of money in her Opay bank account

Her post attracted other social media users who also shared screenshots of their Opay bank balance

The screenshot shared by the lady shows that she doesn't have much money in her account

A Nigerian lady stirred social media reactions after sharing a screenshot of her Opay bank account.

After she posted it, many people in her comment section copied her and posted theirs as well.

The lady showed netizens her bank account balance. Photo credit: Getty Images/The Good Brigade/ JohnnyGreig and iyiowofavour.

Source: UGC

In her post, the lady, identified as Iyiowo Favour, said she posted the amount in her account and dared her followers to do the same.

The screenshot shows that she has only N767 in her account.

The lady shows how much is in her bank account. Photo credit: X/iyiowofavour.

Source: Twitter

See the post below:

Reactions as lady shows off her bank account details

@Logg2media said:

"You want make people start to dey enter my DM Abi say dem never chop since last year."

@AhmedAjikanle said:

"If I do this thread my talking stage fit leave me."

@BranchKoda764 said:

"Your own good oh make I show u mine own."

@jeo_de31641 said:

"Where una dey see money, see pressure."

@davidperks78 said:

"Why you no show us when money dey inside plenty."

Man shows much he saved on Opay

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had motivated internet users to have a savings culture by displaying his OPay savings balance.

He encouraged people to make use of any of the available savings platforms, noting that no amount is too small to save.

He noted that when people might face financial difficulty in January 2026 because of their December 2025 spending, this saving would come through for him and others doing the same.

Lady cries out as someone transfers stolen money into her account

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady ran pillar to post after her bank account was locked, putting her in serious mental stress.

The lady said the problem started when someone who bought something from her overpaid for the item they purchased.

After she refunded the excess, she discovered that her account was locked after it was reported for an alleged fraudulent transaction.

The lady, who is a business owner, said:

"The stress some customers will make you go through for no reason. Reporting my account after the refund has been made immediately back to you. Honestly, one can’t be careful enough. What we business people go through is a lot."

Source: Legit.ng