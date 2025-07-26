A Nigerian lady shared how thieves broke into her mum’s shop and stole 49 gallons of palm oil and groundnut oil

In an unexpected twist, the thief’s bag was discovered near the scene, alongside 8 gallons of the palm oil

A viral video showed how the shop’s wall was broken and what was inside the bag, sparking reactions

A lady shared how her mother cried bitterly after 44 gallons of palm oil and 5 gallons of groundnut oil were stolen from her shop.

The thieves came into her shop by breaking through the wall of her neighbour's shop.

In a video by @beaofoodhub on TikTok, the lady also revealed that 8 gallons of oil and a bag were left by the thieves nearby.

The items in the bag were tools which could be used to break into a wall.

Sharing her mother's reaction, the lady said:

"Yesterday I got a call my mums shop was burgled. They burgled it on Wednesday /Thursday Midnight. They stole 44 kegs of palm oil , 5 kegs of groundnut oil

"The thief entered through the 3rd street , he broke the gate of a church ,broke the wall of a compound that is empty and bushy ,broke into shop linked to the compound , from there he broke into my mums shop.

"While searching the environment we were able to see 8 kegs out of 49,000 kegs ,with his bag on the kegs. The thief made my mum cry like a Baby ,seeing my mum cried broke me, But I know GOD in heaven is watching and will return her loss in double folds. We have reported to the police. I pray they are able to find the culprit."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as thieves break into businesswoman's shop

@Omoba Koseti said:

"Omo no worry, that woman don know wetin she go do for that cloth wey the person forget. She be Agba."

@alemdia Josephine said:

"Una know how much them dey sell a keg of palm oil??? not to mention of vegetable oil… God will bear mummy’s lost and she will nvr cry over any of her children. Sending mummy love and hugs."

@petite_perky said:

"He steal palm oil…number 1 problem. He left his clothe 2 seconds problem…. he don enter big problem….may God return her losses…"

@Scope said:

"44 kegs of palm oil na like 2m+ Cahii."

@demor said:

"Only God can save us, for this country. Imagine from shop too another shop."

@GNF said:

"Them no no the meaning of what Dey do. They no Dey still palmoil make the person life be the same."

Source: Legit.ng