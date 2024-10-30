A Nigerian lady has expressed her pain on social media after thieves broke into her home and took her goods

In a video, the heartbroken businesswoman displayed the hole the thieves made in the ceiling to gain access

Social media users who watched the sad clip took turns to console and encourage the businesswoman

A devastating break-in has left a Nigerian businesswoman in tears after thieves made off with her life's work.

The entrepreneur took to social media to express her frustration, sharing a sad video of the aftermath.

Woman shares aftermath of robbery at her shop Photo credit: @bankyrose/TikTok.

Businesswoman laments over theft

Posted by @bankyrose on TikTok, the emotional clip revealed the huge hole in the ceiling, evidence of the thieves' brazen entry.

The once-thriving shop became empty, a haunting reminder of the losses incurred due to the unfortunate incident.

Sympathetic comments poured in, offering words of comfort and encouragement to the businesswoman.

"God where do I start from? God why me? 4 years of hardwork gone! Nothing is left," the woman cried.

Reactions as businesswoman laments over theft

TikTok users rallied around the distraught businesswoman, sharing similar experiences and offering support during her trying time.

@akingold68 said:

"I have always warned y'all, when you open a store, go to either Babalawo or Alfa, go get protection charm against thieves but una go dey believe una pastor wey bring foreign religion."

@miss yet said:

"Solar cctv is the best, you’ll monitor your shop from the comfort of your home through your phone."

@Jewelryvendorinketu said:

"People saying she didn’t put cctv, even with cctv my store was robbed twice with the person’s face presented to the police I didn’t see anything everything gone. A whole supermarket o."

@Abebi said:

"Happen to someone I know they robbed her shop and it all those stress boys that she use to dash money did it nah cctv exposed them."

@FRANKYKEN asked:

"What will the cctv do if the thieves put on face mask and did not say a word while caring about the evil act. Please get get a shop that is decking then."

@Michael Adeyemi Owoeye added:

"Wuna go invest heavily on businesses, person go advice una to safeguard your properties spiritually, una go turn deaf ears. Sorry about that anyways."

Watch the video below:

Shop owner shattered after getting robbed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared the terrible state thieves left her shop after carting away most of her goods.

In the video shared on TikTok, a huge hole was sighted in the ceiling through which the thieves entered her shop.

