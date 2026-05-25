The US introduces a new immigration policy, changing green card application processes for thousands of immigrants

Applicants may now need to complete green card processes outside the US, altering long-standing immigration pathways

Concerns rise over potential family separation and increased uncertainty for over 1 million awaiting green card decisions

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The United States has unveiled a significant change to its immigration process, introducing new requirements that could affect thousands of immigrants, including Nigerians seeking permanent residency.

Under the updated policy announced by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), many green card applicants may now be required to complete key stages of their application process outside the United States rather than from within the country.

The US government's new Green Card policy affects Nigerians and other Africans. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The development marks one of the most notable shifts in green card processing in recent years and has already sparked debate among immigration experts, advocates and affected families, according to a report by Vanguard.

Here are five important things to know about the new policy.

1. Most Green Card applicants apply from outside the US

One of the biggest changes is that immigrants seeking lawful permanent residency will generally be expected to leave the United States and complete their green card application process through a US embassy or consulate abroad.

This means that many applicants who previously expected to remain in the country while their applications were being reviewed may now have to travel overseas before receiving approval.

According to immigration authorities, exceptions will only be granted in rare and extraordinary circumstances.

2. The new rule closes a long-used immigration pathway

For years, many immigrants were able to adjust their immigration status while remaining in the United States, a process often referred to as "adjustment of status."

The new policy seeks to limit that option for many applicants. US authorities say the move is intended to strengthen compliance with existing immigration laws and ensure that applications are processed through the proper consular channels.

Supporters argue that the change will create a more structured system, while critics say it could make the path to permanent residency more difficult for many immigrants.

3. Students, workers and tourists could feel the impact

The policy is expected to affect a broad range of temporary visa holders.

International students studying in the US, temporary workers employed under various visa programmes and even tourists seeking to transition to permanent residency could be required to complete the green card process from outside the country.

For many applicants, this could mean additional travel costs, longer waiting periods, and uncertainty about their ability to return to the US while their applications are being processed.

4. Limited exceptions remain available

Although the policy introduces stricter requirements, USCIS has indicated that certain exceptions may still be considered.

Applicants whose cases are deemed to offer substantial economic benefits to the United States or serve important national interests could be allowed to complete their process within the country.

However, officials have stressed that such exemptions will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and are expected to remain limited.

5. Concerns grow over family separation and delays

The policy has triggered concerns among immigration advocates and affected families who fear that applicants could face lengthy separations from loved ones.

Green card processing can take months and, in some cases, years. Critics argue that requiring applicants to leave the US during this period could create emotional and financial hardship for families already navigating a complex immigration system.

Reports indicate that more than 1 million people are currently awaiting green card decisions, raising concerns that the new rules could further increase uncertainty for applicants.

Debate continues over impact

While the Department of Homeland Security maintains that the policy will improve efficiency and reinforce immigration laws, opponents argue that it could restrict legal immigration opportunities and create additional hurdles for those seeking permanent residency.

Nigerians are affected as the US revises the Green Card Policy for Africans. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

As immigration rules continue to evolve, experts advise prospective applicants to closely monitor official guidance and seek professional advice before making major decisions regarding their residency status in the United States.

Trump gives fresh orders to Nigerians seeking Green cards

Legit.ng earlier reported that United States President Donald Trump has introduced a new immigration rule requiring Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking green cards to leave the United States and complete their applications from their home countries.

The policy, announced by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services on Friday, May 23, marks a major shift in how legal permanent residency applications will be handled under the Trump administration.

Immigration officials said the move is intended to return the immigration system to what they described as its original legal framework.

Source: Legit.ng