A secondary school student has taken to social media to celebrate being made the head boy of his school. He shared a motivational speech in the post, which has gone viral online.

The individual shared photos of himself as he bragged about being the head boy and mentioned his impact.

Secondary school student celebrates becoming head boy

His post has attracted attention on social media, with many individuals storming the comment section to share their thoughts.

According to the story he shared on the page, the individual with the username @Cr8tiveDamilare announced that he has been made the head boy in his school and shared pictures to confirm it.

Following this, he spoke about the new role and what it means for his responsibilities.

His post read:

"And on this day 13|10|2025, from student to leader, officially badged as the Head Boy today. Not just a title, but a chance to make an impact."

"Growth looks good on me - like good design, it’s all about balance and purpose."

He described himself transitioning from a student to a leader and shared the post online.

His badge carries the words:

"Showmade Malik, Head Boy."

As the post circulated online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as student celebrates head boy achievement

@uyasj stressed:

"It's the beginning of good things. Play your role well, make impacts and show courage. A year is just a few months, so make impact. Forgive the mistakes you'll make upfront,be open to listening to good minds but make sure you own your decisions. God bless your era,congrats!."

@QuabidAderemi wrote:

"Congratulations bro, may the Lord give you the strength and wisdom to discharge the duties conferred on you."

@Datgirl_sofreen said:

"Congratulations to you. I love seeing youngsters who know what they want and how to achieve it."

@HarbiolarJ added:

"Big congratulations, Head Boy! Seeing you represent our alma mater with pride and excellence truly makes me proud. Keep leading with purpose and making us all proud. More wins ahead!"

Proud Ijaiye Ojokoro boy."

@officer_Dondo shared:

"Congratulations shomade, am more happy for you because you will look back here and laugh and be happy for the growth and knowledge you have acculturated."

@KikiOfYahweh wrote:

"Congratulations young man. Use this opportunity to drive impact right from where you are. You are unstoppable."

@shakazulu_T noted:

"Congratulations big chief. I see that you are a graphics designer, i think you should also slowly start learning the ins and outs of Adobe Photoshop to better improve your skillset. Lots of helpful tutorials on YouTube and the best part is, it's free."

@SelfmadeUdemba wrote:

"Congratulations champ. I like that you already charting your path of life at this age. Proud of you. 5yrs from Now, come back to this post and see how far you’ve grown in your career."

