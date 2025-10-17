Shank Comics, a popular Nigerian skit maker, sparked an internet discussion after a new video of him appeared

In the viral video, he claimed that Nigerian men who remain at home are wealthier than those who relocate to the United Kingdom

Shank, who is also a streamer, made the claim while appearing as a guest on a recent podcast episode

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, better known as Shank Comics, ignited conversations online after proposing a light-hearted but controversial comparison between Nigerian men and their counterparts in the United Kingdom.

Shank joked in a viral podcast episode that Nigerian guys are wealthier and spend more freely in clubs, whereas UK men are more conservative, frequently sharing a bottle with many pals.



“We Nigerian boys are richer than UK boys. Naija boys buy bottles in the club, but UK boys share one bottle between 10 guys,” he said.



He went on to query why UK girls frequently visit Nigeria during the festive season, claiming that "they come to pick up money, not to spend."



The message quickly generated intense debate on social media, with followers divided on whether his remark was simply banter or an unwarranted stereotype.

Nigerians react to Shank’s video



@ManorMoonlit said:

"Money and UK in the same sentence is laughable. I feel so sad whenever I hear how much friends in the UK make. Their wages are depressing. Best decision I made was sticking with the U.S even when the UK and Canada appeared to be easier options for residency."

@Milekelson said:

"Shank cook."

@iam_7even said:

"I still have a few of my friends telling me to finish up here & pack down state side… won’t lie, I’m still thinking about it. But na the gun violence problem dey fear me. "

@Brownkingsage1 said:

"Shank speaking nonsense in Nigeria boiz ain’t paying monthly bills and packing shift."

@ChukwunyeluOrji said:

"Ignorance is a disease. the nigerian boys that has more money than guys in the Uk, what is their work? what do they do for a living? this is how we have an aza man calling a forbes billionaire nnewi rich man."

@jaysean1216 said:

"Shank Dey yarn nonsense… I Dey envy uk boys wey Dey pay hse bills monthly.. Na per year be our own hse bill for Nigeria here .. And you expect them to go enter club go lavish … "

@grant_tile said:

"Nigerians in Nigerian aren’t richer than Nigerians abroad necessarily. December isn’t all about home based Nigerian guys alone, those in diaspora come and spend heavily as well. Moreover, the stat you talk about is mostly Lagos. Up North that isn’t a possibility. Additionally, how much does an average Nigerian in Nigeria make a month? The percentage isn’t same. Yes, people are poor away from Nigeria too, but you can’t judge a better income base by money spent in the clubs. How much is diaspora earnings for the country again? That takes in money more than anything outside oil! So wetin you the talk?"

