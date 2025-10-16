Dwight Ukpai, the third son of the late Rev. Uma Ukpai, went viral over a post he made on Instagram in January 2024 to celebrate what would have been his father’s 79th birthday

In the emotional post, Dwight reflected on his father’s life and achievements, praising him for blazing a path through both challenging and joyful times and leaving a lasting legacy

The post attracted numerous comments from social media users, with many joining Dwight in honouring and celebrating the life, work, and impact of the late evangelist on individuals and communities

The third son of the late evangelist Rev. Uma Ukpai has gone viral over a post he made about his father on his 79th birthday, attracting widespread attention on social media.

This post was shared on his Instagram page, where he expressed his thoughts and emotions about his father.

Son of Rev. Uma Ukpai shares emotional words

Legit.ng had earlier confirmed the death of the notable pastor while also reporting the reactions of various prominent individuals and members of the public to the passing of Rev. Uma Ukpai.

Amid this, it was reported that the son made a post mourning the death of his father.

According to a post made available on his Instagram page on January 7, 2024, Dwight, the third son of the late Rev. Uma Ukpai, celebrated his father with an Instagram post and shared emotional words about him.

His post also attracted comments from a number of individuals, with many expressing their reactions and joining in the celebration of his father’s life.

Dwight made the post specifically on the occasion of his father's 79th birthday anniversary, marking the special day with heartfelt words about his father.

Speaking about his father, he wrote:

"It's not easy to blaze the path for others to follow, but you did through tough times and the best times… always."

Many individuals reacted to the post and joined in celebrating his father during the birthday celebration.

Reactions as Dwight Ukpai honors father

lindiwezi said:

"Trail blazer is what you are indeed. I join the Host Heaven and the Saints on earth to Celebrate you. Thank you for being such a blessing to the body of Christ.."

obokorjunior wrote:

"Happy birthday papa."

Edimajay wrote:

"Happy Birthday Daddy."

doronclinton shared:

"Happy birthday to Popsi."

bellalee602 said:

"Jappy birthday Sir,May your anoint never runs dry .

godsentnat stresse:

"My father my father."

Last photos of Rev. Uma Ukpai shared online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian photographer, Uforotobong Abia, from Uyo in Akwa Ibom state, shared the last five photos he took of the late evangelist Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai just a few days before his passing.

In an emotional Facebook post, Uforotobong said the pictures had become more than just images; they were now treasured memories of a man whose life touched and inspired millions across Nigeria and beyond. He added that he never imagined those shots would be the final ones he would ever take of the respected preacher.

