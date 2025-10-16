A man who already had six daughters decided to marry another woman because he wanted a son, but the new wife ended up giving birth to twin girls instead

The story became very popular on social media after his neighbour posted about it, and many users shared their thoughts about how life turned out for him

People online reacted with mixed feelings, telling the man to love his daughters and remember that only God can decide whether a child will be a boy or a girl

A Nigerian man who took another wife because his first wife gave birth to six girls has gone viral as the new wife also gave birth to a female child.

This is contained in a post shared on a popular social media platform, where many people have reacted and continued to talk about the story.

Man marries again for son but new wife gives birth to twins. For illustration purposes. Photo Credit: Getty Images/rubberball, himarkley

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian man remarries hoping for a son

The post mentioned that the man married a second wife because he wanted a male child and wasn’t getting one from his first wife.

According to a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, by a user with the handle @_ibnmuktar, the young man revealed that the person in question is his neighbor.

He explained that his neighbor took in another wife because his first wife had six daughters, and he was desperate for a male child.

Man who wanted a boy after 6 girls marries again. For illustration purposes. Photo Credit: Getty Images/rubberball

Source: Getty Images

However, the new wife also gave birth to a girl instead of a boy.

Sharing the story, he wrote:

"My neighbor who married another wife because his first wife had 5 female kids. Today, the second wife just delivered twin girls."

He added that the new wife recently delivered the babies, and he decided to share the story online.

After people came across the post, they stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man welcomes twins

@abdvl_gubuchy stressed:

"Mashā Allāh, you can't outsmart God. Let him marry the third."

@aishaimani noted:

"Alhamdulillah....Allah is never asleep ai. Allah ya raya su gaba daya ya musu albarka. May Allah give them husbands that are wiser, smarter and more responsible than their father. Aameen."

@thebeeAli1 shared:

"I keep wondering why people don't accept Allah's blessings. It's not about what we want, but what Allah knows is best for us. Instead of appreciating His favour, people often take a different path. Kashi Allah yanuna mai ikonsa."

@Sweet_Maryama noted:

"My former boss left his wife because she bore him six daughters; now he is a father of fourteen girls"

@Ugochukwu96_ noted:

"God don catch am. The man is the one mainly responsible for the se.x of a child, not even the woman sef. Many ignorant men don't even know this. Whatever your sperms give her, is what she will give birth to."

@aushazumd stressed:

"If he added wife because of having 5 female children with the first wife. He absolutely committed a big sin that you should advise him to seek forgiveness from almighty Allah. Because the position to get female or male children is from Allah not the wife, but he blame the wife."

@anasuachara noted:

"Life has a way of teaching lessons that the heart cannot plan. Fortune and desire do not always follow human schemes, and what is sought with haste may return in ways that surprise and humble the soul."

@BolajiBorah wrote:

"Two seconds man thought it was the woman's fault giving birth to girls. The joke has written itself now ooo. You can't go about doing quicky and be expecting an heir. It takes hard work oooo Oga Quickerious."

@denabout said:

"Karma really has a sense of humor. the universe said you wanted daughters and I took that personally."

Secondary school student celebrates becoming head boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian student went viral after celebrating his appointment as the head boy of his school. In a post shared on social media, he proudly announced his new role and shared inspiring words about leadership and personal growth.

The student, identified as @Cr8tiveDamilare, said becoming head boy was not just a title but a chance to make a real impact. His post quickly drew reactions from many who praised his confidence, ambition.

Source: Legit.ng