A Nigerian man has shared a post on TikTok stating that nobody ever spoke or wrote against the late preacher Uma Ukpai

In a video posted on TikTok, he spoke in details about the late evangelist and disclosed the reason he had a clean slate

Social media users who came across his post on TikTok did not hesitate to react in the comments section of his video

A Nigerian man has praised the late evangelist Dr. Uma Ukpai, describing him as a man who lived a life worthy of emulation.

He posted a video on the TikTok app, where he reflected on Dr. Ukpai's life on earth and the legacy he built.

Nigerian man commends Uma Ukpai's distinctive nature, says nobody ever spoke against him. Photo credit: @revumasmessages/TikTok.

Man says Uma Ukpai has no negative record

He attributed the late preacher's clean slate to the kind of life he lived, stating that nobody ever spoke or wrote against him.

In his tribute, the TikTok user, identified as @revumasmessages, described Dr. Ukpai as a blessing to his generation and generations to come.

He prayed that God would raise another like him and acknowledged the late preacher's fulfillment of his divine purpose on earth.

Speaking further, he likened Dr. Ukpai's life to a student who had studied and written his exams, saying that although God's way of marking is different, humans would give him a distinction.

Nigerian man showers accolades on the late preacher Uma Ukpai for living a life of emulation. Photo credit: @revumasmessages/TikTok.

In his words:

"Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai was a man that no one ever spoke or wrote against. He lived a life worthy of emulation and fulfilled his divine purpose on earth. His existence was truly a blessing to this generation and generations to come. Uma, we miss you deeply and pray that God raises another like you. You have studied, you have written your exam though God’s way of marking is different, as humans, we give you a distinction. May your soul rest in the bosom of the Lord. Amen."

Reactions as man praises Uma Ukpai

TikTok users reacted to the post in the comments section.

@Henry Chikwado said:

"Nice one brother."

@beat said:

"Asa to my love rest in peace lovely daddy rip."

See the post below:

Man visits family of late Uma Ukpai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian pastor, Goddy Okafor, recently paid a condolence visit to Uma Ukpai's widow Philomena Uma Ukpai and her family.

In the video posted via the TikTok app, the pastor took his time to pray for her and her reaction was heartwarming.

