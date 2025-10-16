Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

"Nobody Ever Spoke or Wrote Against Uma Ukpai": Man Shares Deep Details about Late Preacher
People

"Nobody Ever Spoke or Wrote Against Uma Ukpai": Man Shares Deep Details about Late Preacher

by  Ankrah Shalom
2 min read
  • A Nigerian man has shared a post on TikTok stating that nobody ever spoke or wrote against the late preacher Uma Ukpai
  • In a video posted on TikTok, he spoke in details about the late evangelist and disclosed the reason he had a clean slate
  • Social media users who came across his post on TikTok did not hesitate to react in the comments section of his video

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

A Nigerian man has praised the late evangelist Dr. Uma Ukpai, describing him as a man who lived a life worthy of emulation.

He posted a video on the TikTok app, where he reflected on Dr. Ukpai's life on earth and the legacy he built.

Nigerian man speaks about late Uma Ukpai's personality.
Nigerian man commends Uma Ukpai's distinctive nature, says nobody ever spoke against him. Photo credit: @revumasmessages/TikTok.
Source: Facebook

Man says Uma Ukpai has no negative record

He attributed the late preacher's clean slate to the kind of life he lived, stating that nobody ever spoke or wrote against him.

Read also

Man shares private conversation he had with late Revearend Uma Ukpai after his death

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In his tribute, the TikTok user, identified as @revumasmessages, described Dr. Ukpai as a blessing to his generation and generations to come.

He prayed that God would raise another like him and acknowledged the late preacher's fulfillment of his divine purpose on earth.

Speaking further, he likened Dr. Ukpai's life to a student who had studied and written his exams, saying that although God's way of marking is different, humans would give him a distinction.

Nigerian man says nobody ever spoke against the late Uma Ukpai, praises his personality.
Nigerian man showers accolades on the late preacher Uma Ukpai for living a life of emulation. Photo credit: @revumasmessages/TikTok.
Source: Facebook

In his words:

"Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai was a man that no one ever spoke or wrote against. He lived a life worthy of emulation and fulfilled his divine purpose on earth. His existence was truly a blessing to this generation and generations to come. Uma, we miss you deeply and pray that God raises another like you. You have studied, you have written your exam though God’s way of marking is different, as humans, we give you a distinction. May your soul rest in the bosom of the Lord. Amen."

Read also

Nigerian woman mourns Rev. Uma Ukpai, mentions unusual gifts villagers offered during his crusade

Reactions as man praises Uma Ukpai

TikTok users reacted to the post in the comments section.

@Henry Chikwado said:

"Nice one brother."

@beat said:

"Asa to my love rest in peace lovely daddy rip."

See the post below:

Man visits family of late Uma Ukpai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian pastor, Goddy Okafor, recently paid a condolence visit to Uma Ukpai's widow Philomena Uma Ukpai and her family.

In the video posted via the TikTok app, the pastor took his time to pray for her and her reaction was heartwarming.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: