A Nigerian lady has cried out after being stopped from taking videos and photos at a popular restaurant unless she bought something of a specific price, which she mentioned in her post.

The lady shared her experience in a video posted on her page via a popular social media platform.

Restaurant stops Nigerian lady from filming. For illustration purposes.

Source: Getty Images

Lady stopped from taking photos at popular restaurant

She explained that she was surprised by the situation as a staff member at the restaurant told her she couldn’t take photos or videos unless she bought something worth a particular amount.

According to a post made available on her page, @ade_nike1.0 via a popular social media platform, TikTok, the young woman shared her experience online.

The video carried a caption that explained the incident. It read:

"This restaurant in Ibadan said I can't take pictures and videos with my phone till I spend ₦60,000."

As the video played, a voice could be heard questioning the staff, asking why such a rule wasn’t clearly written somewhere or on the restaurant’s website so that customers would know before entering.

Lady reacts after restaurant denies her permission to take photos. For illustration purposes.

Source: Getty Images

A person asked the staff in the video:

"Where is the policy that states that? I think it should be written."

In response, the staff mentioned that it was for this reason he had approached them to make them aware of the restaurant’s rules before they proceeded with anything.

Sharing the video online, the young lady added a caption that read:

"I’ve never been more flabbergasted to think this used to be one of my favorite restaurants in Ibadan. Storytime coming soon oo."

The lady filmed the entire conversation and shared it online, and as the post made its way to social media, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady visits popular restaurant

asm_sammy wrote:

"On a norms, a normal restaurant outing will cost at least 90k. Pls comply with them."

Vee stated:

"Tell me the name so I can avoid the place."

Zelleve and Drew stated:

"You were so calm. Wig Stylist in Airport Ibadan. And they don’t have this type of policy before oo."

Ummulkhitab1backuppage said:.

"This one’s nah till I spend 15k I’m not even feeling hungry."

stylish haven thrift noted:

"The first time I went there with a friend, we got food and drink even though I couldn’t eat them , I couldn’t get a good picture thst day , then next time I went , I only got drink coz the food is not for me , guess what they didn’t allow me take pictures they insisted I buy something worth 40k… I just carry my bag run."

Cyndale_Space wrote:

"Torh Dem don Dey normalize am now? very funny."

faithvibess stressed:

"Up to 60k without pasting the notice at the door or telling you before placing your order."

Ada added:

"Are they trying to become Lagos?"

Lade |.digital creator shared:

"Dem don dey do like lagosians."

RIYIKEEE noted:

"They’ve all started moving mad o."

NAIL TECH IN IBADAN (Balz) said:

"You don’t know I’m going to take pictures ke? There food at home."

